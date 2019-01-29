NEWCASTLE — Colby Baker hit two free throws with .7 left in the game to lift the Millers past the Ada Cougars 49-47 in Saturday’s third-place game of the 2019 Otho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational in Newcastle.
Ada, ranked No. 12 in Class 5A, dropped to 9-9 on the year, while Class 6A Yukon improved to 8-8.
The game was close throughout, with Ada leading 21-19 at halftime and the Millers grabbing a 33-31 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Jaxson Robinson continued to lead the Ada offense. He sank four 3-point baskets and scored 22 points. Tanner Gilliam worked the paint for 15 points.
Yukon got 19 points from Carson Price and 15 more from Tyler Dechant.
Ada finished 8-of-13 from the free-throw line, compared to a 10-of-16 outing for Yukon.
GIRLS
Westmoore 49, Ada 34
Ada matched Class 6A foe Westmoore point for point in the first half of their third-place contest at the 2019 Otho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational in Newcastle.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, fell to 11-7 on the season, while Westmoore improved to 8-9.
The Lady Cougars have dropped three of their last four games, all to quality opponents.
“This was a rough week of basketball for us. We played some good basketball teams this week. Hopefully, it pays off in the playoffs,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
The game was knotted at 14-14 at halftime, and Westmoore led just 32-26 after three quarters. But the Lady Jaguars finished the game with a 17-8 surge to leave the Lady Cougars behind.
“This game was back and forth through the third quarter. We ran out of gas in the fourth quarter,” Jennings said. “Our defense was good enough to win. We just have to find a way to score more points.”
Landyn Owens led the Ada attack with 18 points before fouling out. Shayla Wofford was next with six.
Jocelyn Smith scored 16 points, and Madison Hays followed with 12 for Westmoore.
Friday, Jan. 25
Newcastle 78, Ada 39
Class 4A No. 6 and tournament host Newcastle overpowered Ada over the middle two quarters, outscoring the locals 42-12 during that span to pull away.
Amaya Frizell scored 10 points to lead the Ada offense, while Shayla Wofford and Landyn Owens threw in nine points apiece.
Maddy North exploded for 26 points to lead the Lady Racers, while Regan Fox poured in 22. That one-two punch outscored the entire Ada team.
Newcastle finished 10-of-20 from 3-point range in the contest.
“We played really good defense for a half. We struggled to score, and that puts more pressure on your defense,” Jennings said. “You have to put an entire game together to compete with the elite teams.”
