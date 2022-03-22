Bonnies end Sooners' run in NIT

NORMAN — Jalen Hill was fouled while making a layup and sank the free throw with 6:06 remaining to give Oklahoma a two-point lead.
That was the final time the Sooners would lead. St. Bonaventure made three of its 10 3-pointers in the final six minutes, giving the Bonnies enough cushion for a 70-68 win over the Sooners.
The loss ends the Sooners’ season in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament. The Sooners finished the year with a 19-16 record.
Here’s four takeaways from the team’s final game of the season:
1. Final shot falls flat
In what was a back-and-forth game, a big 3-pointer from Umoja Gibson cut the deficit to one.
The Bonnies split a pair of free throws on the other end, and the Sooners had the chance to tie or win the game with 13 seconds to go. Jordan Goldwire drove to the rim and kicked the ball to Marvin Johnson, who appeared to have an open 3.
He turned it down and dribbled into a 10-foot jump shot. The ball fell off the rim and the Bonnies pulled down the rebound as time expired.
OU coach Porter Moser said they hoped to get the ball to Gibson, but the Bonnies played good defense.
“We had some shots,” Moser said. “We got some things, we just didn’t capitalize on some of the opportunities and they capitalized on the opportunities they had.”
2. Gibson carries the Sooners offensively
The senior guard was the main player keeping the Sooners in the game.
He found a rhythm early, scoring 16 of the team’s 36 first-half points. He shot efficiently, too, making 6-of-9 shot attempts and four 3-pointers.
Gibson struggled to find open shots in the second half, but he still found some space. His made two 3-pointers in the final 2:30 of game time to keep the Sooners in it.
He finished with 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including six 3-pointers, adding two rebounds and two assists.
Moser said Gibson struggled with a back injury this week that kept him out of practice for two days. Gibson said the back pain started during the game against Oklahoma State last month, but he worked to fight through it.
“For him, we didn’t even know he was going to play and to have that kind of performance, that’s the kind of competitor Mo Gibson is,” Moser said.
“I’ve never been around a player who works harder on his game than Mo Gibson, and I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I’ve never seen anybody put hours in. It’s every day. “
Gibson said he experienced some pain during the game but had always planned to play.
“I wanted to give it my all on the floor,” Gibson said. “I didn’t want to leave my teammates hanging. I’m not that type of guy. I just knew coming into this game, early, that I was going to have to play through some pain. That’s what I did today.”
3. Bonnies shoot lights out
The Sooners didn’t play perfect defense. But even if they had, it likely wouldn’t have mattered much. The Bonnies finished the game shooting 50 percent from the floor and made 10-of-19 attempts from the 3-point line.
“They made some tough shots,” Moser said. “You’ve got to tip your hat off to some of those shots they made.”
Jaren Holmes led the Bonnies with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting, making all four of his 3-point attempts.
4. Moser proud of his team’s season
It wasn’t the end to the season Moser was looking for.
The Sooners narrowly missed out on the NCAA Tournament. They upset Baylor at the Big 12 Tournament earlier this month before losing by one point to Texas Tech.
Moser admitted it was a gut punch for his team to miss the tournament, but he was proud of their effort in the NIT.
“First of all, I hate to see it end with these guys,” Moser said. “I think anytime you come to an end and you’re not going to be with that group anymore [it’s tough] because we asked so much of this group. New coaching staff, new teammates coming together, and then you’re in a tough stretch. [Elijah Harkless] got hurt, [we] came back and asked them to regroup and [we won] five out of six going into this game. They gave everything they could.”
Gibson said he hasn’t decided if he’ll return for his final year of eligibility next season.
