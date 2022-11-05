East Central University has its sights set on a strong regular-season finish as they host the University of Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday at Koi Ishto Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
The game will be the first of two consecutive home games for the Tigers as they hope to close out a successful 2022 season on a high note. Arch-rival Southeastern visits Norris Field at 2 p.m. on Nov. 12.
The Tigers (6-3) are trying to position themselves for a possible shot at a postseason bowl game. ECU remains one of a handful of teams in the Great American Conference, the Lone Star Conference and the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association competing for spots in bowl games in either Corsicana, Texas, or Texarkana, Arkansas. ECU has played in six bowl games in its history, with the last coming in 2014 at the C.H.A.M.P.S Heart of Texas Bowl in Commerce, Texas.
UAM (3-6) enters the game on a five-game losing streak. The Boll Weevils own victories over Southern Nazarene, Oklahoma Baptist, and Arkansas Tech. They have given up 40 or more points in their last two games, including a 48-20 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma last week.
“UAM is very explosive and quick. They have some really good players,” said ECU Coach Kris McCullough. They have nothing to lose and will throw everything at us. We will be ready come Saturday.”
ECU enters the game coming off a heartbreaking 28-18 loss to No. 3 Ouachita Baptist. The Tigers played perhaps their best game of the season, leading OBU 18-14 until midway through the fourth quarter.
Kenny Hrncir continues to pile up yardage in the air, passing for an average of 238 yards per game. He has completed over 60% of his passes while throwing 17 touchdowns to only five interceptions. He ranks third in the league in most categories.
His primary targets this year have been La’Quan Wells and JayQuan Lincoln.
Wells leads the team in receptions (32), yards (455) and touchdowns (5). He has twice caught passes for 100 yards or more in a game this season. Lincoln has 405 yards on 27 receptions. He owns the longest receiving touchdown this season with an 88-yard score against Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Nemier Herod has been ECU’s primary ball carrier. He has rushed for 856 yards on 151 carries, for an average of 5.7 yards per attempt. Herod has had four 100-yard rushing games and has scored touchdowns in three consecutive games.
Defensively, Devon Roush has posted the most impressive numbers through nine games. He leads the team in tackles with 78 and has four tackles for losses, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. His 15 tackles against Southwestern are the most by any player in the league so far.
“Our team is a very resilient group of young men. Nothing worries me regarding their focus and commitment to winning,” McCullough said. “We are continuing to focus on ourselves and going 1-0 individually. We must do our job.”
East Central leads the all-time series with Monticello 8-5. Last season the Tigers topped the Boll Weevils 35-10 at Willis “Convoy” Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium.
Scouting Monticello
● Sophomore quarterback Demilon Brown has been the offensive leader for Arkansas-Monticello this season. He has completed 94-of-178 passes for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He is also the team’s leading rusher with 758 yards on 109 carries. He had scored 10 touchdowns. Brown was injured during a 56-43 loss to Harding on Oct. 22. His status is unknown for today’s contest with East Central.
● In Brown’s absence, Edwin Kleinpeter has completed 29-of-56 passes for 433 yards with five scores and no interceptions.
● Tailback Jonero Scott has poled up 648 yards and four touchdowns for the Boll Weevils.
● LaCedric Smith has been one of the top pass-catchers in the GAC. He has 32 receptions for 639 yards and five touchdowns.
Note: The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
