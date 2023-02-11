Boll Weevils bury ECU men

The East Central University men’s basketball team hosted Arkansas-Monticello for a Great American Conference matchup, falling 56-44 Thursday night in the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU fell to 12-10 overall and 7-9 in conference play, while Arkansas-Monticello improved to 9-13 and 5-11.
“We weren’t our best tonight,” head coach Daniel Wheeler said. “I thought we gave a decent effort defensively. Give UAM the credit. They made some shots and had some playmakers and we just weren’t good enough.”
Godsgift Ezedinma opened up the scoring for the Tigers with a 3-pointer to take the first lead, but that would slowly slip away as the Boll Weevils answered back with a 7-0 scoring run.
Both teams traded buckets over the next five minutes until a couple of scoring runs by UAM extended its lead to double-digits at 25-15. The Tigers got back to within five at the 5:29 minute mark, but a couple of 3s down the stretch pushed the Boll Weevils back out to a lead of 34-23 going into halftime.
ECU capitalized at the beginning of the second half as a layup from Barron Tanner, Jr. and back-to-back 3-pointers from Luke Harper brought the game within three at 34-31 in the opening minutes.
The Tigers’ effort at a comeback was quickly denied though as the Boll Weevils heated up and took control the rest of the way. UAM was leading 56-35 before ECU closed the game out on a 9-0 run and cut the deficit.
But the Boll Weevils still walked away with a 12-point win.
Keyon Thomas and Luke Harper each scored in double-figures. Thomas had 13 points, going 5-for-8 from the floor while Harper had 10 points, shooting 4-for-12 overall.
Isaac Jackson scored a game-high 18 points for Arkansas-Monticello. He sank a trio of 3-pointers. Mario Fantina connected from beyond the arc four times and finished with 15 points and three assists.
The ECU men’s basketball team will be back at home at 3 p.m. today when Southern Arkansas visits the Kerr Activities Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.