Stacy Bolin and Jessi Bolin defeated Blakely Miller and Miya Miller 6-3, 6-1 to capture the Mother/Daughter championship Wednesday night at the 2022 Vision Bank Ada City Open.
In an epic Mixed A Doubles quarterfinal matchup, Jennifer Edwards and Clayton Edwards held off Laney Wilke and Frank Stout 6-4, 2-6, 10-7. In a semifinal battle, Mikala Whelchel and Chad Whittington defeated Zoey Brown and Christian Siegle 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the title match. The Edwards team faced Laura Burden and Zac Whelchel at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal showdown.
In a pair of Men’s A Doubles semifinal contests, Halston Redwine and Zac Whelchel stopped Clayton and Trey Edwards 6-1, 7-5 and Christian Siegle and Jackson Swopes rallied past Harrison Boggs and Chad Whittington for a 3-6, 7-6, 10-6 victory. The Men’s A Doubles championship was also played Thursday night,
The Men’s B Doubles title match was also on Thursday night’s slate and featured Brandon Bolin and Tim Hensley against Bryce Bagwell and Tyler Bratton.
Two Men’s C Doubles semifinal contests were played Wednesday night. Matthew Anderson and Owen Moon defeated Matthew Key and Mason Rogers 6-2, 6-1 and Logan Bratton and Jacob Jolley stopped Ryder Fielder and Kale Hampton 6-2, 6-0. That title match was also played on Thursday.
In a Women’s B Doubles round-robin affair, Rhonda Hibbard and Angie Stout knocked off Izzy Justus and Bentli Taylor 6-3, 6-0.
Thursday’s Women’s A Doubles finals featured a battle between Jessi Bolin and partner Jarvisette Redwine and the team of Lauren Burden and Mikala Whelchel.
Chad Whittington and Jarvis Redwine square off Thursday night in a Men’s A Singles semifinals matchup. On the other side of the bracket, Christian Siegle and Harrison Boggs had to reschedule their semifinal bout for 6 p.m. tonight. There was no word at press time when that championship match would take place.
A pair of Men’s B Singles semifinal matches were played Wednesday night. Owen Moon rallied past Bladen Johnson 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 and Sam King held off Kale Hampton 7-6, 6-4. Moon and King played for the title Thursday night.
Ava Moon rolled past Abbey Shaw in a Women’s B Singles round-robin match Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.