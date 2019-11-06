Bob Stoops dispels rumor about Florida State vacancy

NORMAN — Bob Stoops denied a report that he’s interviewing for the vacant head coaching position at Florida State.
Stoops told SoonerScoop.com’s Carey Murdock that a report by WXTL TV in Tallahassee, which said a deal between FSU and Stoops was imminent and could be in place as early as this week, was inaccurate.
The Seminoles fired Willie Taggart on Sunday.
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s report echoed Stoops’ disinterest in the job.
Stoops, 59, is gearing up for the XFL reboot as Dallas Renegades head coach and is expected to be in Oklahoma City on Thursday for a team pep rally.
The former Oklahoma football coach retired in 2017 and has been the subject of several rumors and reports saying he was interested in returning to the college game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.