Bob Stoops dispels rumor about Florida State vacancy

Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley, left, talks with former coach Bob Stoops, right, during OU Pro Day in this Norman Transcript file photo. Stoops denied reports that said he was taking a job at Florida State University.

 Kyle Phillips | CNHI Sports Oklahoma

NORMAN — Bob Stoops denied a report that he’s interviewing for the vacant head coaching position at Florida State.

Stoops told SoonerScoop.com’s Carey Murdock that a report by WXTL TV in Tallahassee, which said a deal between FSU and Stoops was imminent and could be in place as early as this week, was inaccurate.

The Seminoles fired Willie Taggart on Sunday.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s report echoed Stoops’ disinterest in the job.

Stoops, 59, is gearing up for the XFL reboot as Dallas Renegades head coach and is expected to be in Oklahoma City on Thursday for a team pep rally.

The former Oklahoma football coach retired in 2017 and has been the subject of several rumors and reports saying he was interested in returning to the college game.

