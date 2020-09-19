Board votes to cancel 2020 Mid-America tournament

The 2020 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic was canceled by a vote of 9-2 from board members at a meeting held Wednesday evening at the Vision Bank branch on Arlington.
According to board president Mark Babcock and vice president Allen Butler, an advertisement explaining the reasons the board canceled this year’s tournament will appear in a future edition of The Ada News.
The local girls basketball tournament was scheduled to run Dec. 28-30 inside East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center.
This year’s field was going to be highlighted by three local teams — the Ada Lady Cougars, the Latta Lady Panthers and the Vanoss Lady Wolves. All three of those squads will enter the 2020-21 season expected to be contenders in their respective classes.
It marks the first time a board of directors has canceled the popular holiday tournament since 2000.
