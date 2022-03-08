SHAWNEE — Every time Blanchard hit one of its eight 3-pointers against Ada, it seemed like it came at a bad time for the Cougars.
The Lions hit three in a row to start the second period and erase a seven-point Ada lead and hit back-to-back triples to end the third quarter to get some breathing room in a 55-45 win over Ada Thursday at in a Class 4A Area Tournament elimination game.
The Cougars saw their season end with a 17-11 record, while Blanchard advanced at 14-12. The Lions defeated North Rock Creek 53-46 Friday afternoon.
“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but we competed until the very end,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “I thought we played hard but couldn’t get the ball to roll our way.”
The two teams went toe-to-toe well into the third period. But throughout the contest, Blanchard was able to knock down 3-point shots at critical times.
Ada started off good enough, running to a 17-10 lead after sophomore Devon MacCollister broke down the Blanchard defense on his way to a layup at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions responded by sinking back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second period — two by Jared Wrigley sandwiched around another from Cole Milam — that gave Blanchard a 19-17 advantage. Jaxon Laminak found a wide open lane to the basket with 15 seconds left in the quarter and his layup put the Lions on top 25-21 at halftime.
Ada managed just four points the entire second quarter — both buckets by Andrew Hughes.
Bryson Frazier opened the third quarter with another Blanchard 3-point basket — one of eight 3s on the night by the Lions from six different players — to put his team on top 28-21.
Ada’s Camryn Reed scored a basket in the paint and then buried a 3-pointer of his own to get Ada within 30-28 at the 3:55 mark of the quarter.
However, Blanchard ended that period on a 10-0 run capped by — you guessed it — consecutive 3-pointers from Carson Cooksey and Laminack and the Lions carried a 40-28 lead into the final frame. Blanchard outscored Ada 30-11 over the middle two quarters.
“We did a good job early of making shots and defending really well. We went cold in the second and third quarter,” Caufield said. “I thought we got good looks, and deep in the lane looks, but couldn’t get the shots to fall, that’s when they capitalized and hit timely big shots to give them separation they needed to close out the game.”
Ada pulled within 45-37 after a Jack Morris triple with 3:41 to play, but could get no closer.
Blanchard’s Brock Milam was accessed a technical fouls with less than a minute left with the Lions leading 51-37.
MacCollister led the Ada offense with a game-high 15 points. He sank 4-of-4 free throws. Morris followed with 11 points and also hit 4-of-4 free shots. Ada finished 11-of-14 from the charity stripe.
Reed was next with eight points for the Cougars, including two of his teams four 3-point baskets.
The Lions were led by Ross Johnston with 11 points. Laminack just missed double figures with nine points and three BHS players — Cooksey, Frazier and Cole Milam — each scored seven points in the balanced Blanchard attack.
Caufield says farewell to seniors Caden Carey, Reed, Josh Murray and Caden Ross. The Cougars finished the season strong, winning 10 of their last 12 games. Of their 11 losses, eight were to ranked teams and another was to Class 6A Norman.
“Proud is an understatement of how I feel about this group and what they were able to accomplish,” Caufield said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.