BLANCHARD — The Ada High football team never got untracked offensively in a 33-0 road loss to No. 6 Blanchard Friday night in the Lions' brand new stadium.
The Lions improved to 3-2 on the year, while the Cougars dropped to 2-2.
Blanchard piled up 348 yards of total offense while limited the Cougars to 42 yards and two first downs.
The Lions had three ball carriers with at least 59 yards — quarterback Colby Langford (11-75), tailback Zach Garrett (11-62) and fellow quarterback Chase Fox (11-59).
Earl Battles led the struggling AHS offense with 46 yards on 15 carries.
The Cougars are scheduled to host John Marshall next week at Norris Field.
