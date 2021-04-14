Blanchard shuts down Ada in district game

BLANCHARD — Ada leadoff hitter Zac Carroll started the Cougars’ district road game with Blanchard with a single to center field.
The Cougars wouldn’t get another hit in a 10-0 loss to the Lions Monday evening.
Ada fell to 13-13 overall and 8-3 in District 4A-3, while Blanchard improved to 16-2 and 7-0.
Blanchard hurler Jaxon Gless handcuffed Ada after giving up the hit to Carroll. Gless struck out eight and walked four in the five-inning shutout.
Gless hit a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to help his own cause.
Blanchard led just 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning before pulling away with an eight-run explosion. That BHS burst was highlighted by a two-run homer from Gless and a three-run homer by Cody Lemons — both with two outs. The Lions also got a two-RBI single from Aiden Kilgore in the frame.
Gless finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-hit Blanchard attack. Kilgore went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Colby Langford finished 3-for-3 and scored a run.
Lemons finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Colyn McNair also had two hits for the home team.
Hunter Condon was Ada’s losing pitcher. He struck out six and walked just one in four innings.
Ada hosted Blanchard Tuesday night and invites Prague to Cougar Field at 4:30 p.m.
