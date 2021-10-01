The Ada Cougars and ninth-ranked Blanchard Lions played a knock down, drag out first half that went down to the final play and ended with a 21-21 tie.
However, the Lions dominated the second half en route to a 41-27 win.
Blanchard won for the fourth straight time to improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in District 4A-2 play, while Ada dropped to 2-3 and 1-1.
Blanchard scored three consecutive touchdowns to build a 41-21 lead with 9:51 left in the game.
Ada scored its lone second-half TD on a 7-yard pass from quarterback Carter Freeland to wideout Andrew Hughes with just 27 seconds left in the game. The Cougars were chasing district points and went for two, but a pass in the end zone fell incomplete.
Blanchard ended up with 329 yards of total offense compared to 298 for the Cougars.
Ada even forced three turnovers and didn't give up the ball once.
However, the Lions did sack Freeland six times and hurried him many other times. Freeland still completed 17-of-27 passes for 258 yards and four scores but was limited to 6-of-12 completions for 57 yards in the second half.
Ada's ground game produced just 40 yards.
The Cougars hit the road in Week 6, traveling to John Marshall. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Taft Stadium.
