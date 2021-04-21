BYNG — Blanchard ace Jaxon Gless dominated Byng from the mound and also hit a solo home run in a 3-0 win over the Pirates Monday night at Stokes Field.
The Lions improved to 20-3 overall and stayed unbeaten in District 4A-3 play at 11-0, while Byng dropped to 19-3 and 10-1.
The two teams were scheduled to clash again Tuesday in Blanchard.
Gless struck out 15, walked one, hit one batter and allowed just two hits — singles by Parker Presley and Cole Tracy.
Gless hit his solo home run with two outs in the top of the first inning to give Blanchard an early 1-0 lead.
C Reed blasted a solo homer of his own in the top of the sixth inning and the Lions added an insurance run in the top of the seventh via a bases-loaded walk to Gless.
Presley was the hard-luck loser for the Pirates. He struck out 10, walked three, hit a batter and allowed just three Blanchard hits in 6.1 innings.
The Pirates now head to the Lake Country Conference Tournament where they’ll face the Comanche-Marietta winner at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stokes Field. Other games Thursday at Byng include Sulphur versus Kingston at 2:30 p.m. followed by the Comanche-Marietta game at 4:45 p.m.
Lone Grove will also host first-round games on Thursday. Byng will host two semifinal contests at 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Friday and Lone Grove will host Saturday’s consolation game (11 a.m.), third-place game (1 p.m.) and championship game (3:30 p.m.).
Tishomingo will host Friday’s consolation contests.
Tigers turn back Washington
ROFF — The Roff Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and held off Washington 9-6 Monday at Tiger Field.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, ran their unbeaten streak to 23 games, while Class 3A Washington dropped to 16-8.
Roff’s big fifth inning included three home runs. Dylan Reed led off the frame with a solo shot and both Wil Joplin and Trayson Miller hit two-run homers.
The Tigers piled up 15 hits in the contest and were led by Kagan Huneycutt, who went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Miller finished 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Reed went 2-for-4 and Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored from the top of the RHS lineup.
Tanner Graves hit a solo home run to cap a three-run Roff first inning.
Cam Bates and Reese Stephens hit home runs for Washington.
Reed was the winning hurler for the home team. He struck out seven, walked none and allowed just one earned run in 3.0 innings. He got relief help from Easton Riddle and Drew Sheppard, who combined for three strikeouts, two walks and three earned runs in the final four frames.
Luke Keltner took the loss for the Warriors. He struck out two, walked one and allowed four earned runs in 2.0 innings.
Roff will host a Class B District doubleheader with Mill Creek at 4 p.m. Thursday.
