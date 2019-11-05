SEARCY, Ark. – No. 18 Harding rushed for 558 yards and seven touchdowns and ran away from East Central in a 56-20 Great American Conference victory Saturday afternoon at First Security Stadium.
The win was Harding’s eighth straight after the Bison (8-1) started off 0-1 on the season. East Central lost for the sixth consecutive time, falling to 1-8. It was also Harding’s eighth straight victory over ECU.
The Bison built a 35-0 lead with just under eight minutes left in the second quarter. Harding had 341 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns en route to forging a 42-7 halftime edge. Junior quarterback Preston Paden rushed for a career-high 135 yards on 10 carries and scored on an 83-yard run, the longest run ever by a Harding quarterback. He attempted just one pass in the game.
Cole Chancey rushed for 116 yards and two TDs. Chancey went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season for the second time in his career, becoming only the fifth Harding player with two 1,000-yard seasons.
The Bisons’ defense also scored before halftime. Safety Jacory Nichols intercepted two passes and took the second one back 47 yards for a score. Harding would pick off four ECU passes in the contest.
East Central got on the scoreboard when sophomore receiver Jackson McFarlane, an Ada High graduate, scored on a 29-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Kenny Hrncir. Harper Simmons’ PAT kick got ECU within 35-7 at the 1:18 mark of the second quarter.
Taylor Bissell scored on a 15-yard run with just 27 seconds left to make it 42-7 at intermission.
Harding’s two second-half TDs both came from backup fullbacks. Jesse Honnas scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter, and Caleb Danner scored his first collegiate TD on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter. Danner’s score put Harding ahead 56-7.
East Central sophomore running back Ontario Douglas scored on a 16-yard run with 10:29 left to make it 56-13 after a two-point pass was no good.
Douglas finished with 65 yards on 10 carries and now has 1,042 yards this season. He became the 11th ECU player to record over 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.
Harding’s 558 rushing yards were the most ever by the Bisons in a home game and third all-time. The school record of 566 came at Southern Arkansas in 2015.
Nine different HU ball carriers had at least 30 yards.
In addition to Nichols’ two interceptions, V’Onte Williams and Nathaniel Wallace also picked off passes for the Bisons.
Hrncir and fellow quarterback Taye Gatewood combined to complete 11-of-30 passes for 156 yards and two interceptions apiece. Hrncir led the ECU ground game with 90 yards on eight carries. That total included a 54-yard scamper.
Cameron Jones, a sophomore from Sulphur, and freshman Devon Roush led the team on defense with 10 tackles each.
The Tigers will return home Saturday for the final game inside Koi Ishto Stadium this season against Arkansas Tech. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. It will be Senior Day and Veterans Day at Norris Field.
