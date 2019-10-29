TULSA — The Ada High football team’s defense was markedly better against talented Bishop Kelley Friday night at Angelo Prassa Field. The offense, not so much.
The Comets scored an early touchdown and added a late score in a 13-0 victory over the Cougars on a rainy, cool night in Tulsa.
Bishop Kelley improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in District 5A-3 play, while Ada sank to 3-4 and 2-3.
The Ada offenses has now sputtered for three consecutive weeks. The Cougars have produced just nine points in three contests and haven’t scored a touchdown in 11 consecutive quarters, including back-to-back shutout losses to Durant and Bishop Kelley.
The Comets struck first on their opening drive of the game. On their first offensive play, running back Grayson Hall ran through a big hole, broke a couple of tackles and rambled 57 yards to the Ada 10. Two carries later, he found the end zone, and Brooks Benson booted a PAT kick that put Bishop Kelley on top 7-0 with 10:39 left in the first quarter.
It looked like the Comets might be off to the races, but after allowing 67 rushing yards on Bishop Kelley’s first three plays, the Ada defense stiffened and allowed just 42 the rest of the first half.
The Comets had to punt twice and were stopped on short fourth downs plays in two more drives.
The Ada offense simply couldn’t take advantage.
Ada’s best drive of the opening half started at the 8:46 mark of the second quarter. An 18-yard run by Bo Odom out of the Wildcat formation and a 23-yard rush by Kohner Gallagher got the Cougars close. But on fourth down from the BK 21 and after a time out, Ada head coach Chris Berus elected to try and convert for a first down instead of attempting a field goal into the wind. Ada quarterback Manny LaValley was stopped two yards short by BK’s Pete Alonso on the fourth-down keeper.
The Comets would lead 7-0 at halftime.
Defense still ruled for both teams for most of the second half.
The Cougars got past midfield on their opening drive of the third period, but that drive stalled when Bishop Kelley defender Alex Hatfield stopped Tyler Peters and Odom for losses on back-to-back plays.
An Odom interception gave Ada good field position again at the 4:49 mark of the period, but the Cougars went three-and-out and had to punt the ball away.
It appeared, at least for a few seconds, that Maximus Rhynes had gotten the ball back for Ada with a fumble recovery, but Bishop Kelley quarterback Stephen Collins was ruled down before the ball squirted free after a 12-yard run.
Jake Rawlings later crashed through the line on a 4th-and-1 play — on his first carry of the contest — to pick up a huge first down for the home team.
It then looked like the Ada defense was going to force a 34-yard goal BK field goal attempt, but an offsides penalty gave the Comets a first down. Bishop Kelley took full advantage, and Hall scored from the 6 after a host of his BK teammates pushed him into the end zone over the final three yards. Players lending a helping hand included Collins and linemen Jack Adams and Grant Cyran.
Benson’s PAT kick sailed wide left, leaving the Comets with a 13-0 lead with just 4:47 left in the game. The Comets started that back-breaking drive at the 11:04 mark.
With Ada forced to turn to its passing game, Bishop Kelley ended Ada’s final two drives with interceptions from Will Pickard (his second of the contest) and Collins.
The Cougars finished the game with 95 yards of total offense and just six first downs. LaValley, also the team’s punter, had to kick the ball seven times for the Cougars.
Bishop Kelley compiled 160 yards rushing and 81 through the air, far below their season averages. In fact, the Comets entered the contest averaging 36 points per game in District 5A-3 play.
Odom led the Ada ground attack with seven carries for 41 yards. Gallagher had six rushed for 33 yards. Peters was limited to a season-low 27 yards on seven totes.
Hall was held pretty much in check after his 57-yard burst on his first touch of the game. He finished with 121 yards on 22 carries.
LaValley could never find his rhythm in the passing game, finishing 3-of-15 for just 19 yards. Collins went 5-of-12 for 81 yards for the hosts.
Ada’s defensive leaders included Peters with seven tackles and Odom with six. Zac Carroll had 5.5 tackles and a quarterback sack.
The Cougars will return to Tulsa next week at Tulsa Hale.
———o———
By The Numbers
Friday, Oct. 25
At Tulsa
Bishop Kelley 13, Ada 0
COUGARS 0 0 0 0 — 0
KELLEY 7 0 0 6 — 13
Scoring Summary:
BISHOP KELLEY: Grayson Hall 7 run (Brooks Benson kick)
BISHOP KELLEY: Grayson Hall 6 run (Kick failed)
Statistics
ADA KELLEY
6 First Downs 11
29-76 Rushes-Yards 41-160
19 Passing Yards 81
15-3-3 Att-Comp-Int. 12-5-1
95 Total Yards. 241
0-0 Fumbles-Lost. 1-0
4-40 Penalties-Yards 9-100
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Ada, Bo Odom 7-41, Kohner Gallagher 6-33, Tyler Peters 7-27, Zac Carroll 1-3, Manny LaValley 8-(-28); Bishop Kelley, Grayson Hall 22-121, Stephen Collins 14-19, Jeremiah Besses 2-12, Jake Rawlings 3-8.
PASSING: Ada, Manny LaValley 3-15-19-3; Bishop Kelley 5-12-81-1.
RECEIVING: Ada, Matt Maloy 1-17, Braden Maloy 1-6, Jake Shannon 1-(-4); Cooper McMurray 2-42, Jeremiah Besses 2-33, Joe O’Conner 1-6.
