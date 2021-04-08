Bills tosses gem for Tupelo

TUPELO — Bentley Bills tossed a two-hit shutout and the Tupelo Tigers blanked New Lima 11-0 in a Tuesday home game.
The Tigers, ranked No. 5 in Class B, improved to 9-5 on the season, while the sixth-ranked Falcons fell to 17-4. New Lima had won nine of their past 10 games entering Tuesday’s matchup.
Bills was masterful on the mound for the Tigers. He struck out eight with no walks in four innings.
Payton Bills led a nine-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored. Bentley Bills helped his own cause, finishing 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cody Airington smacked a solo home run for Tupelo, while Harley Davidson went 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple and two RBIs.
Gavin Morris went 1-for-2 with a double for the Falcons and Jack Keesee had the other hit for the visitors.
Chris Griffis was the losing hurler for New Lima.
