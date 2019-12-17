SAVANNA — The Vanoss high school boys basketball team wasn’t very good in the first half of its championship contest against Caddo Saturday night at the sixth annual First National Bank Classic inside the Doug Hamilton Gymnasium.
The Wolves flipped the script after halftime.
Vanoss erased a 22-15 halftime deficit with a 20-11 third-quarter surge and knocked off the Bruins 45-43.
The Wolves, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, improved to 12-0 on the season, while No. 14 Caddo lost for the first time, falling to 6-1.
“This group keeps surprising me. Back-to- back weeks, we’ve been in tournaments and came out champs. The best thing about this group is, we have a lot of kids that can do different things for us,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
MVP Cade Paulin was limited to just six points in the first half but erupted for 25 in the second half to lead Vanoss with 31. Paulin scored 15 of the Wolves’ 20 points in the third period. Paulin nailed four field goals and a pair of free shots in the fourth quarter.
“Cade carried us offensively,” Hurt said.
Vanoss held Caddo off at the end, thanks to a good defensive play by sophomore Erik Hatton. With just 7.5 seconds left in the game, Caddo tried to inbound the basketball, but Hatton tipped the ball and tracked it down for a steal. Game over.
Freshman Brayden Cannon also drew praise for his efforts from Hurt.
“Erik and Brayden brought great energy off the bench,” Hurt said. “And Tucker (Bucher) and RD (Dennis) did their jobs defensively. It was just a great win against a good team.”
Bucher added eight points and joined Paulin on the all-tournament team.
Jacob Jenkins and Kolton Neptune led Caddo with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Jenkins drained four treys in the game.
Vanoss hosts Pontotoc Conference rival Allen tonight.
In girls action Saturday, the Vanoss JV squad upended Coalgate 45-38 to win the tournament’s consolation championship.
