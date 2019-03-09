Big third inning lifts Tecumseh past Cougars

The Tecumseh Savages exploded for five runs in the top of the third inning and that proved to be enough in a 5-3 win over Ada Thursday evening at Cougar Field.
Ada dropped to 2-1 on the young season. It was the opener for the Savages.
The Cougars got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning.
Zac Carroll reached one-out single and scored all the way from first on a drive to the left-center field gap by Manny LaValley. Cade Sliger was hit by a pitch and the Cougars loaded the bases when Jaycob Gray walked. However, Tecumseh pitcher Tyler Thompson recorded a strikeout to end that AHS threat, leaving Ada on top 1-0.
The Cougars got another run in the bottom of the second.
John Boone got things started with a one-out walk and scored on an RBI double by Bo Charboneau, who was thrown out at third base on the play. Still, Ada led 2-0.
Tecumseh’s big third-inning outburst included three consecutive doubles. Jayden Shafer cracked an RBI double, Kane Ainesworth drove in two runs with his double and Caleb Kelsey followed with a run-scoring double of his own that put Tecumseh ahead 4-2.
Kelsey later scored on an error to make it 5-2.
Ada scored its final run in the bottom of the fourth.
Charboneau was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second and scored on a base hit by Carroll to slice the Tecumseh lead to 5-3.
The Cougars got something going in the bottom of the seventh when Sliger singled and Gray was hit by a pitch. But a double play followed by a strikeout ended the game.
Ada outhit Tecumseh 9-5 led by two hits from both Carroll and LaValley. Five other Ada players had at least one hit.
Shafer blasted a pair of doubles in a 2-for-4 outing for Tecumseh, while Ainesworth had two hits and two RBIs.
Thompson was the winning pitcher for the Savages. He struck out five, walked three and allowed two earned runs in three innings of work. Colby Trammell was strong in relief to earn the save for the visitors. He struck out eight, walked none and allowed just one earned run over the final four innings.
Tovan Thomsen recorded the loss for Ada. He had three strikeouts, three walks and allowed three earned runs in two innings. Hunter Condon was stellar in relief for the Cougars. He struck out five, walked one and allowed no earned runs in five innings of work.
Ada traveled to Mount St. Mary’s Friday and will head to Byng for a matchup with the local rival at 4:30 p.m. at Stokes Field.
