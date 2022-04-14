Big sixth inning helps Latta douse Demons

Latta senior Nik Schroeder and the Panthers rallied past Crowder 13-8 in a Tuesday night home contest. The Panthers travel to Lone Grove at noon on Friday. 

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

LATTA — The Latta Panthers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Crowder 13-8 Tuesday at Panther Park.

Coach Dillon Atkinson’s club, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, improved to 12-6 with the win, while Crowder — No. 20 in Class A — dropped to 11-5. The Demons are coached by former Vanoss standout Casey Henry.

The Panthers return to action at noon on Friday at Lone Grove.

Crowder led 7-3 after four innings before Latta scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to knot the score at 7-7. The Demons pushed across a run in the top of the sixth inning to grab an 8-7 lead before Latta took control in the bottom of the frame.

Justin Kiker’s two-RBI triple was the big blow in Latta’s huge sixth-inning outburst that also included four walks and a hit batter. Jackson Presley also had a sacrifice fly during the LHS volley.

Kiker finished 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in a nine-hit LHS offense. Jackson Presley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Hunter Price cranked a home run and went 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Tucker Abney finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the Latta lineup, while Nik Schroeder went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Kale Williams doubled and drove in a run for the home team.

Crowder got solo home runs from Jordan Kirby and Grady Kitchens. Kirby led an eight-hit Crowder offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the CHS batting order.

Cooper Allison finished 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Severyn Mills drove in two runs for the visitors.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

