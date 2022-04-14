Big sixth inning helps Latta douse Demons

LATTA — The Latta Panthers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Crowder 13-8 Tuesday at Panther Park.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s club, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, improved to 12-6 with the win, while Crowder — No. 20 in Class A — dropped to 11-5. The Demons are coached by former Vanoss standout Casey Henry.
The Panthers return to action at noon on Friday at Lone Grove.
Crowder led 7-3 after four innings before Latta scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to knot the score at 7-7. The Demons pushed across a run in the top of the sixth inning to grab an 8-7 lead before Latta took control in the bottom of the frame.
Justin Kiker’s two-RBI triple was the big blow in Latta’s huge sixth-inning outburst that also included four walks and a hit batter. Jackson Presley also had a sacrifice fly during the LHS volley.
Kiker finished 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in a nine-hit LHS offense. Jackson Presley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Hunter Price cranked a home run and went 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Tucker Abney finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the Latta lineup, while Nik Schroeder went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Kale Williams doubled and drove in a run for the home team.
Crowder got solo home runs from Jordan Kirby and Grady Kitchens. Kirby led an eight-hit Crowder offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the CHS batting order.
Cooper Allison finished 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Severyn Mills drove in two runs for the visitors.
