Big second half fuels ECU women

With Tia Williams in her face, Southeastern’s Neely Noel misfired on a last-second 3-point shot and the East Central women’s basketball defeated the archrival Savage Storm 62-59 Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central won for the ninth straight time to improve to 12-3 overall and 7-2 in the Great American Conference, while Southeastern dropped to 9-5 and 7-3.
Madison Rehl hit two clutch free throws with 3.6 seconds left to give the Tigers a three-point cushion.
ECU never led in the game until Rehl buried a 3-pointer at the 5:32 mark of the fourth quarter to put the Tigers on top 56-55.
Williams later hit back-to-back layups — the last after a Rehl steal and assist — that put ECU ahead 60-57 at the 3:08 mark.
Southeastern’s Kamryn Cantwell hit two of four free throws to trim the ECU advantage to 60-59 and set up the thrilling ending.
The Savage Storm tried to take over in the second quarter, outscoring ECU 23-17. After SOSU’s Briley Moon hit a 3-pointer at the 1:20 mark of that period, the visitors had built a 39-25 lead.
A late jumper by Ella Schultz cut the ECU deficit to 39-29 at halftime.
Noel hit a jumper late in the third quarter that put the Savage Storm ahead 48-37. East Central closed out the quarter with an 8-0 volley.
Williams started that run with a 3-pointer, and Sam Schwab followed with a layup (after a blocked shot on the other end of the court). Stefany Lourenco then got a steal and layup before a Lakin Preisner takeaway led to a free throw by Schwab with 34 seconds left that made it 48-45 heading to the fourth period.
East Central outscored SOSU 33-20 over the final two quarters. Southeastern finished 7-of-21 from the field during that stretch and had 11 second-half turnovers (and 18 for the game).
Williams led the ECU offense with 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Schwab had a big game off the bench for the Tigers, finishing with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting and nine rebounds.
Lourenco scored 10 points and had three steals for ECU, while Preisner had a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Tigers out-rebounded Southeastern 49-37.
Southeastern got a team-high 16 points from Katie Webb, who went 7-of-11 from the field and also grabbed 11 rebounds. Katie Branam was the only other SOSU player to hit double figures. She scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-point shots.
East Central will host Southern Nazarene at 1 p.m. Saturday back inside the Kerr Center.
Tigers hold off Savage Storm
The East Central University men’s basketball team overcame a 13-point first-half deficit and rallied past old rival Southeastern 89-85 on Black Out night Thursday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers improved to 9-5 overall and 5-4 in Great American Conference play, while Southeastern left town at 9-5 and 5-5.
The Savage Storm sank an incredible 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) shots from 3-point range in the first half and after Todd Dawkins and Jett Jobe buried back-to-back triples, the visitors led 51-38 at the 1:04 mark.
ECU got a late trey by Tyler Arnold to get within 51-41 at halftime.
The Tigers opened the second half with a 19-8 surge. After a fast-break bucket and a free throw by Arnold at the 15:28 mark, ECU led 60-59.
The game stayed tight the rest of the way.
SOSU’s Kayo Goncalves sank a 3-pointer with 5:07 left to tie the score for the last time at 81-81.
ECU hit four straight free throws to go in front 85-81.
Southeastern got within 87-84 with a jumper by Kevin Buckingham with 36 seconds left, but a layup by Josh Apple with just 10 ticks remaining gave ECU a five-point cushion and kept the visitors at bay.
Junior Jalon Brown was big off the bench for ECU, finishing with a team-high 19 points. He sank 9-of-10 field goals and had six rebounds and three blocked shots. Camron Talley had an off shooting night, but still hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Gerren Jackson and Da’Rion King followed with 13 points apiece.
Tyler Arnold added 12 points and a trio of 3-pointers for the Tigers.
Buckingham led the way for the Savage Storm with 21 points, while Goncalves hit three triples and finished with 15. Ziga Zatezic drained four 3-pointers and added 13 points for the visitors.
The Tigers return home at 3 p.m. today, hosting Southern Nazarene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.