One of the things new Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said his team had to do to have a chance to upset the Ardmore Tigers was to limit their big plays. That’s exactly what got the Cougars in trouble in a 27-0 loss to the Tigers Friday night at Norris Field in the season-opener for both teams.
Three of Ardmore’s four scoring plays covered 24, 70 and 58 yards. The other Tigers’ TD was a 3-yard run but was set up with a 29-yard pass.
“They got some big plays on us. You take away some of those big plays and we’re in the ballgame,” O’Steen told The Ada News following the game. “When you have a young ballclub, that happens.”
O’Steen said he was proud of the way his squad kept battling the talented Ardmore club.
“Our kids played hard the whole game. They’re good. You can’t take anything away from Ardmore. They have a seasoned, veteran team,” he said.
Ada had a solid drive going on its opening possession thanks in part to the running of sophomore tailback Darias Gilmore that ate up over five minutes of the game clock before a pair of tackles for loss ended the march.
Ardmore’s first score came when quarterback Cal Swanson was forced out of the pocket and found receiver Jalen Reed over the middle for a 24-yard touchdown strike. Andrew Mendoza, the holder, reeled in a high snap and took off down the far sideline but a pack of Cougars held him up just short of the end zone, leaving the score 6-0 at the 3:58 mark of the first quarter.
The Tigers quickly got the ball back and drove 60 yards in six plays. Ada almost thwarted the drive with an interception by Gilmore, but the ball just got past the AHS defender and turned into a nice 29-yard catch by tight end Jackson Hedger. That scoring drive was capped by a 3-yard TD run by Ardmore playmaker Atone Scallion. Hedger hauled in a two-point pass from Swanson to give Ardmore a 14-0 lead at the 9:57 mark of the second quarter.
Ada punter Andrew Hughes pinned Ardmore deep with a 40-yard punt. But the Tigers came up with another big play. Facing a third down and 20 from their own 30 on their next drive, Swanson connected with a wide-open Reed at about the Ada 40 and he broke a tackle and raced to the end zone for a 70-yard TD catch and run. Rudy Vargas nailed the PAT, giving his team a 21-0 at the 5:13 mark of the second period.
Ada drove down to the Ardmore 18 after a 24-yard pass from quarterback Carter Freeland to receiver Trey Ivy. However, a toss to Hughes as time was running out didn’t connect, leaving Ardmore with its three-touchdown lead at the break.
The Tigers’ final big play came on the second offensive play of the third quarter when tailback Ricky Smith took a reverse handoff going to his left, changed direction about 10 yards down the field and outraced Ada’s defense down the far sideline for a nifty 58-yard touchdown run. Vargas’ PAT kick bounced off the upright and the Ardmore lead was 27-0 at the 11:09 mark of the third quarter.
Ardmore had a trip to the red zone cut short by the Ada defense when Swanson scrambled for six yards on a 4th-and-11 play.
The Cougars put one of their best drives together after the big defensive stand. Freeland and company started at their own 9 and drive all the way to the Ardmore 34. However, Ricky Smith picked off an under-thrown pass from Freeland to Hughes at the 17-yard line to keep Ada off the scoreboard.
O’Steen said his team continued to improve throughout the contest.
“I think you saw us grow up from the first half to the second half,” he said. “I’m proud of our guys. You never can be happy with a loss, but when we get better and when we see start seeing things we’re coaching and trying to fix in practice that start working — it’s exciting to see the growth.”
The potent Ardmore offense piled up 416 yards of total offense. Swanson completed 10-of-12 passes for 191 yards and two scores. Reed had three catches for 110 yards and two scores, while Hedger ended up with three catches for 62 yards.
Ardmore’s leading rushers were Ricky Smith (2-59), Evan Smith (3-48) and Eric Fields (6-47).
Gilmore finished with 18 carries for 84 hard-earned yards to pace Ada. Freeland completed 6-of-14 passes for 34 yards.
The Cougars are back home in Week 2, hosting arch-rival McAlester. The Buffaloes, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, defeated Sallisaw 57-6 in Week 1.
