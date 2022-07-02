You’ll want to buckle up for this week’s racing at the Oklahoma Sports Park.
Tonight’s program will include a $600-to-win Factory Stock Race, an Enduro Race plus one of the top Independence Day fireworks displays in the area.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.
This weekend will be the only racing at the local dirt track — located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W — until regular racing returns on July 30.
General admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children ages 11 to 15 and senior citizens. Kids ages 10 and under are admitted free.
Races were last held on June 18 at the Oklahoma Sports Park.
In Factory Stock, James Wilson of Macomb won the feature race. Jeremiah Golden of Coalgate was second and Dustin Schoonover of Enid placed third.
Local racer Gavin Mullins won the feature race in the E Mods division. He was followed by Kacie Buntin of Davis and Shancie Courtney of Atoka.
Ada’s Gavin Mullins also won the Sports Mods feature race. Tyler King of Newcastle was second and Buntin finished third.
Jay Sale of Bethany got the checkered flag in the Street Stock feature race. He was followed by Mark Mullins of Ada in second and John Prior of Morris in third.
And in the Pure Stock feature race, Leedale Austreng of Wellston was the winner, Billy Roebuck of Shawnee was second and Axle Wilson of Macomb was third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.