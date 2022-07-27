After great attendance during summer workouts, East Central University interim head football coach Kris McCullough is excited to get 2022 preseason workouts started.
McCullough said an average of about 85 players attended ECU’s summer drills.
“This is the most kids we’ve ever had during summer workouts. These guys are eagerly awaiting and ready to put the helmets on and get after it,” McCullough told The Ada News.
East Central players will report for duty on Aug. 4 and the first fall practice of the 2022 preseason is scheduled to run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 5.
“We’ll report on the 4th with 150 guys. It will be a good group to work with,” McCullough said.
From Aug. 5-11, ECU will have morning workouts from 9:30 to 11:30 at Norris Field but players will take a day off on Aug. 8.
On Aug. 12, practice will begin at 7 p.m. East Central will then have a scrimmage at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14.
After school begins on Aug. 15, practices will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
McCullough said the 2022 roster will be comprised of a big nucleus of veteran players.
“We have a senior-junior heavy class as far as guys coming back. They’re experienced and ready to go,” he said.
East Central kicks off the upcoming season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
