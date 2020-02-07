LATTA — Locked in a tight battle with Tushka after three quarters, Latta boys coach Paxton Kilby decided his Panthers needed to pick up the pace.
The plan worked like a charm.
Latta outscored the Tigers 17-6 in the fourth quarter en route to a 51-42 Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
The Panthers improved to 12-10 on the year, while Tushka left town at 9-2.
In the girls contest, the Lady Panthers trounced Tushka 73-28. No other information from that contest was made available.
The Latta girls, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, improved to 19-3 on the year and have now won seven straight games. Tushka dropped to 13-9.
BOYS
Latta 51, Tushka 42
Latta actually trailed 36-34 heading to the fourth quarter.
“We sped the game up with our press. We put them in a position where they were a bit outside their comfort zone and created some turnovers that got us some easy buckets,” Kilby said. “Then we hit our free throws down the stretch. It was a hard-fought, good win.”
The Panthers led 16-7 after the first quarter but Tushka rallied to knot the score at 20-20 by halftime.
Rylan Schlup hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points to pace the LHS offense. Lane Garrett followed with 13 points, while Ethan Elliott just missed double figures with nine.
Josh Hauff led the Tigers with 11 points and Gary Hoover hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10. Cole Simpson also hit two treys for the Tigers and added eight points.
Latta hosts Prague (13-7) tonight for Senior Night.
Stratford girls drop Roff
STRATFORD — Jaedyn Getman tossed in 17 points, while Abbi Phelps and Lundyn Anderson tallied nine apiece to help the Class 2A 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs drill the Roff Lady Tigers 51-32.
The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, improved to 17-2, while Roff dropped to 10-14.
Getman, Phelps and Anderson each hit one 3-point shot, while JimyJo Lemmings also nailed one on her way to seven points.
Chloe Eldred led Roff with 15 points, including one trey. All of her points occurred in the fourth quarter. Payton Owens followed with six points.
Stratford shut out the Lady Tigers, 15-0, in the first quarter and went on a 13-4 run in the second in building a 28-4 cushion at the break.
The Lady Bulldogs led 42-10 going into the fourth.
Stratford is set to host Wynnewood tonight. Roff welcomes Ft. Cobb-Broxton to its new gymnasium at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Big second quarter lifts Roff boys
STRATFORD — The Roff Tigers took control with a 20-4 second-quarter surge and eased past host Stratford 45-31 on the road Tuesday night.
Roff, ranked No. 11 in Class A, improved to 19-5 on the year, while Stratford dipped to 8-10.
The Bulldogs outscored Roff a combined 27-25 over the remaining three quarters but trailed 29-12 at halftime.
The Tigers also had a huge advantage t the free-throw line even though both teams struggled from the stripe. Roff made 20-of-34 attempts (58.8%), while the Bulldogs were a cool 6-of-19 (31.6%).
Trayson Miller led a balanced Roff charge with 12 points, while Brady Benedict and Conner Owens scored seven points apiece.
Stratford was led by Trevan Willingham with eight points. Gus Smith and Russell Caton followed with six points apiece.
The Bulldogs return to action tonight, hosting Wynnewood. Roff is at home at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Ft. Cobb-Broxton.
Findley scores 30 in Stonewall victory
STONEWALL — Junior Clayton Findley erupted for a game-high 30 point to carry the Longhorns to a 61-51 win over Coleman Tuesday night inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
Coach Wes Moreland’s Longhorns improved to 4-16 on the year, while the Wildcats sank to 7-15.
Findley sank four 3-pointers for the Longhorns.
The Longhorns led 19-15 after one quarter and 38-28 by halftime. The teams played even over the final two frames.
Trent Bradley added 12 points for the Longhorns, while Cameron Brown finished with eight.
Coleman stayed within striking distance thanks to sinking 14 3-point baskets in the game.
Cole Standley led the way for the Wildcats with 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Orrin Waters and JD Harris both scored 12. Waters hit for threes for all of his points, while Harris hit three triples.
The Longhorns wrap up their regular-season slate at Allen tonight.
