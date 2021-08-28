ROFF — A head-to-head battle between two of the top fastpitch freshmen pitchers in this region lived up to the hype Thursday night at the 2021 Roff Fastpitch Tournament.
The Ada Lady Cougars, featuring ace Bradi Odom, turned back Stonewall — with Talise Parnell in the circle — 3-1 in a five-inning thriller that ended via the 75-minute time limit.
The Lady Cougars, winners of five straight games to improve to 7-2 on the year, battled Class A No. 18 Cyril in a winner’s bracket game on Friday. Stonewall — ranked No. 13 in Class A — dropped to 7-3 and met the Bethel-Rattan winner on Friday. The tournament continues today with the first contest set for 10 a.m. with the title game scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
“Any time you play Stonewall, you know you have a game on your hands,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry. “The Parnell girl can flat out go and she’s not the only one. Stonewall is solid.”
The Lady Cougars got on the scoreboard first with a two-out rally in the bottom of the third inning.
After Parnell struck out the first two hitters of the inning, Abbey Strong blooped a single to center field. Strong stole second and Rylynn Truett walked. Amaya Frizell then hit a flare that landed just beyond the pitcher’s circle despite a great effort by diving Stonewall second baseman Aaliyah Reeves. Strong scored from second on the play to give Ada a 1-0 lead.
Odom recorded a pair of strikeouts to start Stonewall’s half of the fourth inning. Parnell then took matters into her own hands, blasting a 1-0 offering well over the fence in right field for a solo home run that tied the contest at 1-1 and gave the Lady Longhorns all the momentum. It was the talented freshman’s first homer of the fall.
Ada quickly responded in the bottom of the inning with a rally that again began after Parnell had struck out the first two batters of the frame.
Trenity Duvall got Ada started with a walk after a nine-pitch at-bat and hustled down to second base on a wild pitch. Elsa Munoz, Ada’s only junior, then ripped an RBI double to center field that broke the tie and put the Lady Cougars ahead 2-1.
“That was huge for us and that was also huge for Elsa’s confidence,” Henry said.
After Ariana Munoz drew a walk, Abbey Strong reached on an error that allowed Elsa Munoz to score and give Ada an insurance run that made it 3-1.
Odom finished strong with a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth before time expired.
“I told them going in that they were good and there would be things that maybe didn’t go our way, but when that happens you can’t pout. You have to just keep competing and today we did a good job of that,” Henry said.
Odom and Parnell were both impressive in the circle. Odom struck out six, walked one and allowed just the one run and one hit on Parnell’s big blast. Parnell struck out seven, walked four and allowed three Ada hits and one earned run.
