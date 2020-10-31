Better focus helping OU's Rattler cut down on mistakes

NORMAN — For the first time against an FBS opponent, Spencer Rattler made no mistakes — at least none that took a possession away from Oklahoma’s offense.
Following an interception-less performance in OU’s season opener against Missouri State, the redshirt freshman quarterback threw at least one pick in his next three games, all of which were against Big 12 competition.
Rattler’s decision-making was sound in a 33-14 win over TCU, of all teams, on Saturday. He completed 13 of 22 passing attempts, racked up 332 yards, threw two touchdowns and didn’t throw any interceptions for his best single-game quarterback rating (93.1) since his debut against Missouri State (97.8).
Rattler picked a good time to limit the errors against the Frogs, who are traditionally a solid defensive team under coach Gary Patterson.
The first-year starting quarterback found a groove early and held on to it for four quarters to avoid any disaster.
“Really just being more focused on everything, especially with my play,” said Rattler when asked what changed against TCU to limit his mistakes.
“Just taking what the defense gives me. When those shots open up we’ll take ‘em but just running the offense and all we all trusted it well the last game so that’s our goal, every practice and then definitely going into this game this week and future games.”
OU coach Lincoln Riley said Rattler had a “good feel” for OU’s game plan, which included a lot of deep passes.
Rattler connected with freshman receiver Marvin Mims for touchdowns of 50 and 61 yards. He had five other completions that went for 15 or more yards.
Riley credits Rattler’s better decision-making to his growing experience as OU’s starter.
“As much as you can mentally prepare guys, do everything you can to get them ready, talk to them and have guys who have been in that same position talk to them, experiencing it is another thing,” Riley said.
“I think he’s getting more used to the emotions, the ups and downs and just what it feels like. I thought he had a really good feel today of winning football. He managed it and made some explosive ways along the way.”
Next, Rattler and the OU offense faces a Texas Tech passing defense, which has allowed league-highs of 1,689 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The Red Raiders (2-3, 1-3 Big 12) are fresh off of a 34-27 win over West Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.