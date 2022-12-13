Bethel turns back Byng girls in semifinals

SHAWNEE — The Byng Lady Pirates got behind early and couldn’t dig themselves out of a double-digit hole in a 56-41 loss to host and Class 3A power Bethel Friday night at the First United Tournament inside the Firelake Arena.
Bethel improved to 4-1 on the year, while Byng dropped to 4-2.
The Lady Wildcats started the game on a 22-8 capped by a steal and layup by standout Parker Stevenson with just over six minutes left in the second quarter.
Byng closed the gap to eight on three separate occasions in the third quarter but could get no closer.
“That’s a heckuva team. Parker Stevenson is one of the best guards we’ll see all year and Bethel is one of the best teams we’ll see,” Byng head coach Luke Clark said in a post-game interview.
“We were just never able to get over the hump. In the fourth quarter, I credit Alona Cooper, Cadence Carlos and even Brylee Baird. They never quit,” he continued. “We had spurts there where you thought ... maybe you can cut the lead from 10 to 5 and just see what happens at the end. I felt like we gave ourselves a chance. We matured and grew up a lot tonight.”
Byng trailed 40-29 heading into the fourth period but the Lady Wildcats opened that frame with a 10-2 spurt that made it 50-31 with just under five minutes to lay.
Sophomore Josie Megehee was the catalyst for Bethel. She finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Stevenson followed with 16 points and six boards.
Cooper led the BHS offense with 14 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Carlos, despite a cold-shooting night, added eight points, five rebounds and five steals. Baird was next with seven points for the Lady Pirates.
The two teams combined for 44 turnovers.
The Lady Pirates are back in action tonight at Sulphur.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
First United Bank Classic
At Firelake Arena
Semifinals
Bethel 56, Byng 41
BYNG 8 8 13 12 — 41
BETHEL 15 11 14 16 — 56
BYNG: Alona Cooper-Rochovitz 6-11, 2-3, 14; Cadence Carlos 1-12, 6-10, 8; Brylee Baird 2-4, 2-4, 7; Adyson Caton 3-7, 0-0, 6; Laney Waters 2-3, 0-0, 4; Lani Meyers 1-5, 0-0, 2. Totals: 15-42, 10-17, 41.
BETHEL: Josie Megehee 9-19, 3-4, 24; Parker Stevenson 6-14, 3-4, 16; Hannah Davidson 5-5, 0-0, 10; Brooklyn Duff 1-2, 1-2, 3; Lilly Megehee 1-1, 0-0, 2; Baylee Tapley 0-3, 1-2, 1. Totals: 22-45, 8-12, 56.
Turnovers: Byng 23, Bethel 21.
Steals: Byng 13 (Carlos 4); Bethel 13 (J. Megehee 4).
Rebounds: Byng 31 (Cooper 7); Bethel 31 (J Megehee 9).
3-point goals: Byng 1-6 (Baird 1-1); Bethel 4-15 (J. Megehee 3-6, Stevenson 1-5).
Fouled out: None.
