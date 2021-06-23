Former Ada High School head football coach Chris Berus is heading to the Oklahoma City metro area to first be closer to his children and second to become the defensive coordinator for the Edmond North Huskies.
Two weeks ago, Berus told Ada officials he had accepted the job in Edmond.
“It was just an opportunity to be closer to family. I’m at an age and time right now that being around my girls is really important. It’s an opportunity to spend more time with them,” Berus told The Ada News Monday afternoon.
He’s not fooling anyone though. It’s really his granddaughters Kourie (4) and Nyari (2) that were the biggest reason he’s bolting to Edmond.
Berus will be working under ENHS head coach Tanner Roof, who has a ton of football pedigree. His brother, Reagan Roof is the head coach at Weatherford. His father, Kenneth, was the brother of Tanner’s grandfather, R.W. He and veteran head coach Woody Roof are second-cousins.
“He comes from a good football family,” Berus said.
“Having the opportunity to serve with a guy who you believe in his vision, you believe in the direction he wants to take things. It’s going to be really, really easy to try and help him build something very special” he continued.
It’s been rough in Husky land as of late. Over the last three years, Edmond North has a combined 2-26 record.
“Edmond North has a lot of opportunities for growth and I hope I can bring experience and help take some things off (Roof’s) plate,” Berus said. “I’ll be part of a really strong staff that hopefully can turn a program around.”
It was no easy choice to leave Ada. Berus admitted it was no fun to break the news to the Cougars this summer. Berus spent the past four years at Ada and has a trip to the Class 4A state championship game under his belt.
“The toughest part is always the kids. That’s the reason we do what we do. That conversation is not easy. But kids understand about family,” he said. “When you ask a lot about those young men and they give you everything you ask of them, what you hate to do is disappoint them.”
Former Lone Grove head coach Brad O’Steen is set to take over the Cougar program pending the Ada Board of Education’s blessing at a special meeting scheduled for Thursday morning. Berus said O’Steen will have a good squad to work with.
“Our numbers were up. We had a really good offseason with a lot of our guys. We got a lot stronger and put on some weight and developed some good speed and change of direction skills,” he said.
“We really have a chance to be explosive offensively. And defensively, when you get 11 guys that trust their keys and chase the football and have a desire to cause pain when you get there, you can be pretty good on the defensive side,” Berus explained.
However the 2021 season turns out for the Ada Cougars, Berus will be keeping track.
“That’s been my whole career. You love that place and you’re so thankful to the people that have given me the opportunities that I’ve had there,” he said. “I’ll always check out what’s going on with the Cougs on Friday night.”
