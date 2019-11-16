Editor’s Note: Following are excerpts from a conversation with Ada head football coach Chris Berus following the 2019 Cougar football season:
ADA NEWS: Tulsa Edison has proven it’s one of the top teams in Class 5A this year, and the Eagles needed a touchdown with nine seconds left to defeat the Cougars. Talk about their effort in that game.
CHRIS BERUS: “The kids played hard. They played their guts out for four quarters. That’s a tribute to them and their character and their competitiveness. They went toe to toe with our district champs and had opportunities to win. I’m very proud of those young men and the fight they displayed for four quarters.”
ADA NEWS: Your game plan coming in probably included limiting their big plays. They had one scoring drive that included two big plays, but your defense did a good job of keeping those plays to a minimum.
CHRIS BERUS: “It was almost the same MO. We extended some drives with some penalties (Ada finished with nine penalties for 126 yards). But that’s part of it. You have to be able to overcome those things. Even then, they had a couple of big plays but other than that, they had to fight and scrounge to get into the end zone. There was nothing made easy for them.”
ADA NEWS: Starting quarterback Manny LaValley was injured while going through warmup drills following halftime. That was certainly some bad luck for him and the team.
CHRIS BERUS: “Manny’s a warrior. He has that perfect mentality — he doesn’t get too high and doesn’t get too low. He works extremely hard. It was one of those fluke deals. He had hurt his shoulder first drive of the game. It was pretty evident by halftime that he wasn’t able to throw the football. But he never said a word. Never mentioned it. He’s a tough kid. He’ll go rest and rehab and be ready for baseball season when it rolls around.”
ADA NEWS: Coach, after it was clear Manny wasn’t going to be able to continue, you turned to freshman quarterback Carter Freeland. Under the circumstances, I thought he performed well after being thrown into the fire against a club the caliber of Tulsa Edison.
CHRIS BERUS: “Like Manny, he has that even-keeled spirit about him as well. He can spin the football well. We knew we were going to have to come out and throw the football a little bit to at least try to soften them up some and had some success. Other than the first play, I don’t think he felt any nerves. It’s a tribute to him and to our staff for getting guys like him ready.”
(Note: The Ada ninth-grade football team finished 6-2 with Freeland under center.)
ADA NEWS: Senior Jake Shannon was the recipient of two big passes from Freeland (totaling 101 yards). Talk about those two catches.
CHRIS BERUS: “Jake’s a phenomenal athlete. We’ve played him all over the field. His ability to run and catch is really good. He finished the season also playing some cornerback. The first ball he caught was really a ball that got away from our quarterback, but he went up and got it. The second ball was a well-placed football in the only spot that Jake could get it, and Jake had another great catch there. He’s going to do great on the hardwood and hopefully, we’ll get to go see him this spring in track.”
ADA NEWS: Bo Odom has been one of the team’s top playmakers this year, and boy,did he make a big one against Tulsa Edison when he returned an interception 91 yards for a touchdown. Describe that momentum-shifting play.
CHRIS BERUS: “It was far side ... and defensively, our kids understand that the sideline where the turnover occurs is the sideline you need to return in on. We have that as a rule so everyone knows where to go block. If you have a chance to review that video, you can see he had four or five or six blockers out in front of him, clearing a path and getting him down the boundary. Once he broke through the pack, he cut across the grain and outran some defenders and got into the end zone. It was a phenomenal play by him, going up and snatching it, and a phenomenal return by him. But it was really good by our defensive unit to create that convoy to help him get into the end zone.”
ADA NEWS: Odom has been a big part of the Ada offense and defense. He was fun to watch.
CHRIS BERUS: “We talked about this as a defensive staff, and Bo was only targeted 25 times playing cornerback, and about seven of those were by Noble. Over the last half of the season, he didn’t get very many targets and still had two picks. It’s been fun to watch his growth and development. As his competition level rises, his ability is going to rise. As the competition increases, one of two things tends to happen. You either get exposed as an athlete or you grow as an athlete, and it’s easy to say he grew. He not only grew, but he also excelled. He had a great year for us on both sides of the football.”
ADA NEWS: Coach, it wasn’t the type of season the Ada Cougar football team expected, but the Cougars weren’t far off from having an entirely different year.
CHRIS BERUS: “I obviously have to do a better job of preparing our kids and do a better job of executing our game plan through four quarters. Any lack we had, you’re talking to the man that’s at fault. Our coaches did a phenomenal job ... and our kids competed and got after it. Like you said, we’re just points away from a different outcome. The biggest disappointment is for these players. They invest so much. There’s always going to be high expectations when you play here and you coach here. From a seasonal standpoint, you always hope things would have ended better. If you play in the last football game and don’t win it, you always wish things could have ended better.”
