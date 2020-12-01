This year’s Thanksgiving turkey was probably a little hard to swallow for most members of the Ada High School football team — and really anyone associated with the Cougar gridiron program.
The Cougars had planned on having football practice on Thanksgiving day and fully expected to be playing at Poteau in a huge Class 4A quarterfinal showdown the next day.
However, that didn’t happen. The Cougars never had the opportunity to make it happen.
On Friday, Nov. 20, Ada coaches and players had gathered at the Craig McBroom Football Complex and were prepare to load up buses and head to Clinton for a highly-anticipated second-round matchup between two of the most storied football programs in the state.
However, Ada administrators contacted the coaches about an hour before that departure and told them to cancel those plans due to COVID-19 concerns.
Ada was forced to forfeit to the Red Tornadoes and their 2020 season had come to an abrupt and shocking end.
“We were scheduled to leave at 1:15. The kids were reporting at 12:30. It was a little bit before that time we were informed that we wouldn’t be playing the game,” Ada head coach Chris Berus told The Ada News.
“It was devasting. You’d love to have the opportunity to compete and finish the season and we didn’t have that opportunity. It was pretty devastating,” he said. “It’s still a little tough to talk about and not have that frustration.”
Social media exploded with parents and fans wondering why the decision to not play the contest was made only hours before the team was supposed to head toward Clinton.
Ada City Schools Athletic Director Bryan Harwell — who worked closely with superintendent Mike Anderson in collecting information that ultimately led to the cancellation of the Ada playoff game — said it was simply a matter of receiving information on who all needed to be quarantined when it became available.
“We were trying to gather all the information that we could possibly gather to make a wise and informed decision. It was taking up to the very last moment to get information in. We wanted our decision to be as informed as we could have it,” Harwell said.
After a positive coronavirus case pops up in the Ada school district, it’s Harwell’s job to immediately start contact tracing to find out who all has been exposed to the sick person.
“It goes to tracing. It’s not any different than what you’re seeing right now in NCAA football. You trace and start trying to figure out who’s been exposed and who has symptoms,” Harwell said. “Your goal is to try and keep your players, your coaches and your trainers as safe as you possibly can. We were trying to do as much tracing as we could before making a decision.”
Harwell said canceling the Ada-Clinton contest was the last thing he and Anderson wanted to do.
“Mr. Anderson anguished over the decision. It hurt us both to have to do that,” Harwell said. “But in the end, we had to look at what was best in the big picture for our students, our coaches, our faculty and our community.”
Clinton is currently sitting in the Class 4A semifinals after upsetting No. 3 Poteau 17-10 in a quarterfinal contest. It’s a spot that was within reach for the Ada Cougars.
“We were extremely excited about boarding the bus and heading to Clinton to go compete for an opportunity ... we anticipated going to Poteau the following week,” Berus said.
“We practiced well and there was a lot of confidence within our program as we were getting ready to go to Clinton,” he continued. “With what we were preparing for on video ... and with all we had accomplished and the way we were practicing, we were extremely confident rolling into having that chance to go play at Clinton. It was tough news to work through.”
Harwell had the following to say to the Ada High football team:
“I’m sorry that their season had to end like it did. We appreciate all the time and effort many of them have given for four years. They’ve played hard every game,” he said. “We’re just in unusual times. You sometimes have to make decisions that not everyone agrees with. But you hope to make a decision that’s the best and safest decision.”
COVID-19 consequences
The Cougars had been maneuvering around COVID-19 since last April.
“You can date this all the way back to not having spring football,” Berus said. “Then to the mandates and the protocols we had starting summer workouts ... We were shut down the last two weeks of workouts leading into the start of fall camp.”
Of course, the team had to operate under strict COVID-19 safeguards throughout the fall.
“In my opinion, it works against the team camaraderie and the concept of togetherness with being told we have to stay distant as often as we can. But that was what was laid before us and the most important thing we wanted to do was to have a season. We walked through all of that and it was challenging at times,” Berus said.
COVID-19 reared its ugly head early in the season.
• The Cougars were supposed to scrimmage Carl Albert, but that event was canceled. Ada was able to replace that scrimmage with another one against Elgin.
• A number of Ada linemen were exposed to COVID-19 after an Ardmore player tested positive after the two rivals had played in the season-opener for both teams. The Cougars learned this information late in the week and after contact tracing was done, Ada coaches didn’t feel like there was enough time to adequately prepare for a Week 2 showdown at old rival McAlester and that game was canceled.
• In Week 3, with around nine Ada players — mostly linemen — still in quarantine from Week 1, Cougar coaches shuffled players around and despite being shorthanded defeated Durant 28-0.
Luckily, no District 4A-2 contests had to be canceled due to COVID-19.
“Thank goodness it didn’t affect us the way it did at the end of the year. We had some quarantines and dealt with that all year long. It was hit and miss and we walked through that all year long. But our kids just continued to show up every day and work their tails off the way their coaches asked them to,” Berus said.
“I’m sure we had players and families who were walking on eggshells anticipating what happened at the end of our season to happen at some other point and time. But it didn’t prevent them from showing and working every day and didn’t prevent them from opening up their hearts and minds to the things we share with our players every day,” he said.
What could have been
Ada’s 4A-2 foes Blanchard and Cushing are still standing and will compete in Class 4A semifinal games this Friday. Clinton is at Blanchard, while Cushing is at Wagoner.
Berus still believes the Cougars could very well be a part of the final four had COVID-19 not tackled them on that fateful Friday.
“We really felt like we were going to be practicing on Thanksgiving. That’s a goal of ours every year — to practice on Thanksgiving and play in December. We thought those were in front of us. To get the news roughly an hour before we were scheduled to depart was devastating,” Berus said.
“I really believe and still do that we would have been one of them (a semifinalist). It could be very similar to 2017 when three of the four semifinal teams were in our district. I knew that we had a super competitive district,” he continued. “It’s just another tally mark for 2020.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.