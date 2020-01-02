Charity Baggers and the Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association are teaming up to host a benefit cornhole tournament for the family of Taylor Spencer, a 23-year-old mother of three who passed away last Sunday.
The cornhole tournament is Saturday at the old Stonewall High School gymnasium. Entry fee for doubles is $40 per team, and entry fee for singles is $15 per person. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and bag will fly at 2 p.m.
100% of the proceeds will be presented to the Spencer family.
For more information, contact Chris Allen at 308-760-7120.
