Benedict leads Roff past No. 4 Tushka

TUSHKA — The Roff Tigers got a strong pitching performance from Brady Benedict in a 9-2 road win over Tushka Thursday evening.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 2-0 on the spring, while Class A No. 4 Tushka dropped to 3-1.
Benedict struck out seven, walked one and allowed just one unearned run and two hits in five innings of work.
Tushka led 1-0 through four innings before Roff scored three runs in the top of the fifth and tacked on six more in the sixth frame.
Wil Joplin led an 11-hit RHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Benedict helped his own cause by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Talon Rhoten added a double and two RBIs for Roff, while Cooper Simon went 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Darrin Brown absorbed the loss for Tushka. he struck out five, walked one and allowed nine earned runs in 5.2 innings.
Roff is scheduled to host Class 2A No. Oktaha at 1 p.m. today. The Tigers then travel to Asher at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Plainview gets best of Byng
BYNG — Plainview hurler Trevor Burton allowed just one run and four hits in the Indians’ 6-1 win over host Byng Thursday at Stoke Field.
Byng fell to 0-2 on the season, while Plainview improved to 4-0.
Plainview grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Clay Christensen in the top of the first inning.
The Indians scored two more runs in the top of the third. Britton Sperry cracked and RBI double and Christensen followed with a two-out, RBI hit to put the visitors on top 3-0.
Plainview added three runs on five hits in the sixth inning to break the game open. The big blow was a two-run double by Sperry that made it 6-0.
Byng tried to get something going in the bottom of the seventh.
Ashton Zilem hit a one-out single and later stole second. He scored on a two-out base hit by Collin O’Grady that spoiled the Tecumseh shutout.
Trenton Shaw singled to put runners at first and second before Burton and the Savages finally closed the door. Burton struck out four, walked two and allowed just the one earned run in the complete-game effort.
Shaw was the losing hurler for Byng. He pitched five innings with three strikeouts, two walks and three earned runs.
Jake Geurin led Plainview’s 11-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Byng managed just four hits in the game.
The Pirates host Ada at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Editor’s Note: Due to time constraints, some spring baseball and softball capsules were not included in today’s edition of The Ada News. Those games will appear in a future edition. The Ada News apologizes for the inconvenience.
