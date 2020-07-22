Benedict, Hamilton help Small East defeat Small West

OKLAHOMA CITY — Brady Benedict of Roff and Patch Hamilton of Asher each drove in runs to help the Small East knock off the Small West 4-0 in the 2020 Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State Games at the Bricktown Ballpark on Saturday evening.
Oktaha’s Austin Mann — the game’s Most Valuable Player — belted a two-run homer for the East. Mann will attend Seminole State College this fall.
Silo’s Carson Atwood, an Oklahoma signee who is playing for the Oklahoma Drillers 18U team this summer, saw mound action for the Small East. Asher’s Trevor Martin, who will attend Oklahoma State University, was also on the bump for the Small East. Dillion Bumgarner of Calera was also in the Small East pitching rotation. The Small East trio combined for 10 strikeouts while allowing just four Small West hits.
Leedey’s Parker Ward shined for the West. He recorded a double and an infield single.
In the other All-State games, the Large West edged the Large East 10-9 and the Middle West topped the Middle East 4-2.
