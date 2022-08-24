BYNG — Four Byng pitchers did just enough on the mound to help the Pirates edge Ripley 4-3 Monday night at Stokes Field.
Coach Shawn Streeter’s club, which has now strung together three straight wins to climb back to .500 on the year at 4-4, travels to the 43rd Annual Roff Tournament when it will battle Wright City at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round contest.
The Pirates scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Naaman Lee had an RBI single during the BHS volley that also included two RHS errors. Callen Leslie and Ryan Shelton drove in runs with RBI groundouts during that frame.
Byng managed five hits, including a double by Bo Boatwright and singles from Cooper McCage and Preston Welch.
The Warriors also had five hits in the contest. Blake Clinesmith cracked an RBI double, while J.W. Lesko, Caden Hood, Mark Lunsford and Kaden McCollum all had singles.
Byng hurlers Kendon Wood, Welch, Lee and Boatwright combined for 11 strikeouts, and seven walks and allowed just two earned runs in seven innings.
Beau Burch absorbed the pitching loss for Ripley. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
Latta slithers past
Stonewall with late run
LATTA — Senior Carson Abbott scored on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Latta Panthers a thrilling 8-7 win over Stonewall Monday night at Panther Park.
Latta improved to 5-4 on the year, while Stonewall dropped to 3-6. Coach Dillon Atkinson’s club hosted Caney on Tuesday and now will head to the 34th Annual Roff Tournament which runs Thursday through Saturday at Tiger Field. The Panthers will face Calera at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
The Longhorns have a busy weekend ahead. Stonewall is at Crowder at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, host Mill Creek and Ripley in their own festival beginning at 3 p.m. Friday and invite Whitesboro to Gibson Field at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Longhorns trailed by counts of 6-0 and 7-2 early but scored a single run in the top of the sixth inning before pushing across four runs in the seventh to tie the game at 7-all.
Jackson Presley led a seven-hit LHS offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Kaleb Goodwin finished 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Abbott had just one hit but drove in a run and scored three times.
Deakon Smith had a hit and drove in a run for the home team, while Landon Wolfe and Landon Fortner also had hits for the Panthers.
Senior Angel Gutierrez led a six-hit Stonewall offense, going 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Garrett Gambrell finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RB and two runs scored from the top of the SHS lineup.
Asher can’t solve Roff’s Riddle
ROFF — Easton Riddle tossed a two-hit shutout and the Roff Tigers rolled past Asher 12-0 Monday evening at Tiger Field.
The game ended after four innings due to the run rule.
The Tigers ran their record to 9-0 and have now won 15 straight games dating back to last spring. Asher dropped to 3-7.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two innings and coasted from there.
Riddle struck out four, walked none and allowed just two hits in four strong innings for the home team.
Brand Wilson and Beau Joplin led a nine-hit Roff offense with two hits apiece. Wilson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Joplin finished 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Caden Graves went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Four Asher pitchers combined for eight walks, a hit batter and two strikeouts. The Indians’ two hits came from Dayton Fowler and Jordan Litson.
