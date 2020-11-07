Beginning of Latta basketball season put on hold

LATTA — The 2020-21 Latta High School basketball has been put on hold due to COVID-19.
Six members of the girls basketball team are currently under quarantine due to a positive test earlier this week.
“I have one sick and five more have to be quarantined,” Latta athletic director and girls head coach Bruce Plunk told The Ada News Friday morning. “The boys also have a few out. It’s just spreading like wildfire right now.”
Latta was scheduled to open the season against Roff Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse. That all-local doubleheader has been rescheduled for Dec. 15
The Panther teams will also miss the following two contests — a trip to Dale on Nov. 17 and a home date with local rival Vanoss on Nov. 20.
Latta will now play at Dale on Dec. 1. A makeup date for the Vanoss contests was not available at press time.
Plunk said he was thankful to get Roff and Dale back on the schedule so quickly.
“We were lucky to find those two Tuesdays. They just fit perfectly,” Plunk said. “I was also able to get the same referees I had scheduled. They were off that night.”
Dale is now Latta’s season-opener (Dec. 1) and local rival Byng will travel to Latta on Dec. 4.
“At least this early, we won’t lose games. We have a chance to reschedule and have a little wiggle room. If you get very deep into the season, there’s no place to put them,” Plunk said.
As of right now, Latta’s junior high teams will continue to play as scheduled.
“So far they’re all good. The junior high is rolling,” Plunk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.