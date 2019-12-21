Bedlam baseball to be played on campus sites

NORMAN — The Bedlam baseball series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will be held on campus sites this season.
The rivals will meet for one conference game in Norman on April 17, then finish the series at OSU’s new O’Brate Stadium April 18-19. OU and OSU have traditionally played the conference series at neutral sites, in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
They will stage a non-conference meeting in Tulsa on March 31, marking the 30th consecutive year OU and OSU have played at least one game in Tulsa.
Other notable dates for OU include two meetings with Arkansas. The first is February 28 in Houston for the Shriners College Classic, where the Sooners will also meet LSU and Missouri.
OU and Arkansas will play again March 17 in Oklahoma City.
OU’s schedule includes 25 games against nine opponents that reached the NCAA postseason last year. Arkansas and Big 12 foe Texas Tech both made the College World Series.
The Sooners open the season Feb. 14-16 with a non-conference series against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida.
OU’s Big 12 opener is against Texas in Norman from March 20-22.
The conference tournament will run May 20-24 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
