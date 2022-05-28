Beck walkoff sends Lady Aggies to Round 3

OXFORD, Ala. — Coach Aaron Mullens’ Murray State Lady Aggies continued to show a flair for the dramatics Friday afternoon in the NJCAA Division II Softball World Series with a second straight walk off victory.
Abby Beck doubled home a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to cap a heart-pounding 6-5 come-from-behind win over 13th ranked Northwest Mississippi College and set up a showdown with top-ranked Des Moines Area College later today in Oxford, Alabama.
Delayed for two days due to weather, seventh-rated Murray State got off to a slow start spotting Northwest Mississippi a 5-0 lead before once again forging a spectacular rally as they improved to 46-9 on the season.
Trailing 5-4 and down to their final three outs, the Lady Aggie rally started innocently enough when Hewitt worked a leadoff walk. K.J. Morgan followed with a single and stole second base. Both then cruised home when Beck delivered the one-out game winner to set off another Murray State celebration.
Cheek was sensational in relief, silencing the Lady Ranger bats over the final three stanzas on no hits with two strikeouts and a walk in picking up the pitching victory.
After going hitless through three stanzas and falling into the big deficit, Mershon finally broke the ice with a leadoff single in the fourth ahead of a Beck single and RBI double by Sands. Murray then cut the margin to 5-2 on a Tuck sacrifice fly.
They added another tally one frame later as Beck notched an RBI with a sacrifice fly that plated Nix and narrowed the gap again.
Murray State capitalized on a Northwest error in the sixth to cut the margin to 5-4 on a Russell run-scoring hit to set the stage for the final inning heroics once more.
Beck posted two hits and three RBI in leading the Lady Aggie offensive charge. Sands and Russell finished with one hit and one batted in apiece with Morgan, Mershon and Nix also contributing singles.
