Beck homers twice in Sulphur win

Abby Beck (30) is greeted at home plate by her Sulphur teammates after blasting one of her two home runs in the Class 3A Regional championship game Friday in Kingston. The Lady Bulldogs clipped host Kingston 5-1.

KINGSTON – Abby Beck slammed two home runs and Harley Beesley pitched a four-hitter Friday, and the third-ranked Sulphur Lady Bulldogs clipped Kingston 5-1 and captured a Class 3A Regional softball title.

The win vaulted Sulphur to 27-6 on the season, and the Lady Bulldogs captured a berth in the Class 3A State Tournament.

Beesley struck out six batters and walked only two in securing the pitching victory.

Beck went 2-for-2 with the two blasts, three RBIs and a walk. Teammate Makella Mobly was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Sulphur’s six-hit attack.

Five more Lady Bulldogs – Shallen Mershon, Kady Lynch, Blakelyn Barber, Beesley and Macenzie Ruth – were each 1-for-3.

Mershon knocked in a run, and Barber scored once.

It was 1-0 in favor of Sulphur before the Lady Bulldogs pulled away with a three-run fourth inning.

