Beck homers twice in Sulphur win

KINGSTON – Abby Beck slammed two home runs and Harley Beesley pitched a four-hitter Friday, and the third-ranked Sulphur Lady Bulldogs clipped Kingston 5-1 and captured a Class 3A Regional softball title.
The win vaulted Sulphur to 27-6 on the season, and the Lady Bulldogs captured a berth in the Class 3A State Tournament.
Beesley struck out six batters and walked only two in securing the pitching victory.
Beck went 2-for-2 with the two blasts, three RBIs and a walk. Teammate Makella Mobly was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Sulphur’s six-hit attack.
Five more Lady Bulldogs – Shallen Mershon, Kady Lynch, Blakelyn Barber, Beesley and Macenzie Ruth – were each 1-for-3.
Mershon knocked in a run, and Barber scored once.
It was 1-0 in favor of Sulphur before the Lady Bulldogs pulled away with a three-run fourth inning.
