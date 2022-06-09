Three Murray State softball players picked up All-American honors this week in selections made by the NJCAA Division II Softball Committee after leading the Lady Aggies to a World Series runner-up finish.
That trio included catcher Sabetha Sands, infielder Abby Beck and pitcher Sheyenne Cheek.
Sands, a product of Checotah, Oklahoma, was exceptional behind the plate all season to earn National Catcher of the Year recognition. Amazingly, Sands committed just one error in a whopping 383 chances for the season for a phenomenal .997 fielding percentage. She also threw out 10 of 25 would-be opposing base stealers.
Just for good measure she added strong offensive numbers as well, batting .351 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs while finishing second on the team with 62 runs batted in.
Beck, an infielder hailing from Sulphur, was the team RBI leader for the year with 64 as she batted .419 with 22 doubles, three triples and eight homers.
Cheek, who is from Wilburton, posted a 19-3 record in the pitching circle with a save in 31 appearances. She fired 105 2/3 innings, allowing 91 hits and an opposing batting average of .225. Cheek struck out 126 and walked 37 while compiling a 2.65 earned run average.
