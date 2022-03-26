STONEWALL — The Byng Lady Pirates broke a 5-5 tie with three runs in the top of the third inning and went on to defeat Vanos 9-6 in the opening round of the Beast of the East Tournament Thursday afternoon in Stonewall.
However, Class 4A No. Washington used a six-run outburst in the bottom of the first inning and defeated Byng 9-1 to send the Lady Pirates to the consolation bracket.
The Thursday split left coach Markus Carr’steam at 2-1 on the young season, while Washington improved to 4-1 on the year. The Lady Wolves ended Day 1 at 2-4 after suffering a 14-0 loss to Sulphur.
In other action at the tournament, Latta buried Sulphur 12-2 and defeated Davis 5-1; Roff KOed Kingston 16-0 before falling to Hobart 7-6 in eight innings; and Hobart tripped Tupelo 3-2.
Washington 9, Byng 1
Byng never got untracked offensively, collecting just five hits by five different players. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz led Byng, going 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Alexa Thompson finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.
After the Lady Pirates scored their lone run in the top of the first inning, Washington responded with six runs in the bottom of the frame.
The Lady Warriors pounded 15 hits in four at-bats, including home runs by Elly Allison, Maggie Place and Tinley Lucas.
Isa Portillo led Washington at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored. Lucas finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Place also drove in three runs, while Allison went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ellie Loveless doubled and scored twice for Washington.
Byng 9, Vanoss 6
Highlights of Byng’s pivotal three-run third inning included an RBI single by Megan Roden that plated Mckenzie Alford, who had reached on a double and a sacrifice fly by Tinleigh Dickinson.
Joelee Williams led Byng at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Alexas Thompson also went 2-for-3 and slapped a double, drove in a run and scored once. Leigh Ridgway also had two hits and scored a run for the Lady Pirates, while Hannah Wort went 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Brinn Brassfield led a nine-hit Vanoss offense, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored. Maddi Dansbi went 2-for-2 with a double, while Madi Faust slapped a double.
Latta 12, Sulphur 2
Latta scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab the early lead and scored five more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Triniti Cotanny had the hot bat for Latta, finishing 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored. Jaylee Willis went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in the 12-hit LHS attack. Jade Sanders finished 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Brooklyn Ryan cracked a double and drove in two runs.
Savannah Senkel also hit a double and dove in a run for Latta.
Ally Dixon led an eight-hit Sulphur offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. Brylie Sandford also had a pair of hits for the Lady Bulldogs.
Latta 5, Davis 1
The Lady Wolves scored the first run in the top of the first inning but never scored again.
Taryn Batterton and Triniti Cotanny both hit home runs for Latta. Jaylee Wills belted a triple and scored a run, while Laraby Jennings ended up with a double and a run scored. Savannah Senkel also had a double and drove in a run for the LHS club.
Roff 16, Kingston 0
Roff scored five times in the top of the first and put the game well out of reach with an 11-run volley in the top of the third frame.
Danleigh Harris finished 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored to lead a 12-hit Roff attack. Chloe Eldred went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, while Payton Owens finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Leadoff hitter Maddie Adair went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kailyn Gore, Sophie Eldred and Lillie McDonald all clubbed doubles. McDonald went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored.
Hobart 7, Roff 6
(8 Innings)
Hobart scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and Roff answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning before the rally fell short.
In the top of the eighth, the Lady Bearcats scored a run on one of eight Roff errors in the contest before getting a run-scoring single by Hallie Carney and an RBI double by Jayma Spencer.
Payton Owens and Chloe Eldred led off the bottom of the eighth inning with back-to-back solo home runs before two line-outs and a groundout ended the RHS comeback effort.
The Lady Tigers managed just six hits in the contest by six different players.
Carney led a 14-hit Hobart barrage, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Spencer finished 2-for-4 with her double and two RBIs. Lexi Meinert went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for Hobart.
Hobart 3, Tupelo 2
Hobart scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and held off Tupelo in the end.
In the top of the seventh frame, Ava Sliger ripped a one-out triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kylee Watson to get within one but Maci Gaylor hit a sharp line drive to first base to end the game.
Tupelo finished with three hits in the game including singles by Bailey Battles and Marley Crites.
