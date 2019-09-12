The Ada High football team did it with defense in a season-opening 7-0 win over Ardmore in Week 1. That unit will be put to the test again Friday night, when the Cougars host Noble at 7:30 p.m. at Norris Field.
Noble also enters the game after a victory. The Bears rolled past Newcastle 41-12 in a Week 2 home game.
It will also be Homecoming night for the Ada Cougars.
Noble head coach Greg George will bring a team to town that isn’t afraid to throw the ball around the field in a spread offense.
“Coach George is a class man. He does things the right way,” Ada head coach Chris Berus told The Ada News Wednesday morning. “Offensively, they’re going to be a spread RPO (run-pass option) team.”
Wide receiver turned quarterback Austin Fisher (5-8, 150) runs the show for Noble. Against the Racers last week, the senior QB threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more.
“Their quarterback is very smooth and shifty. He has great wheels and can hurt you with his feet. They don’t want to run him a ton because he’s what makes that offense go, but he can burn you if he tucks it and goes,” Berus said. “We have to contain their quarterback. He’s a difference-maker.”
Senior Jay Smith (5-10, 165) is expected to be one of Fisher’s favorite targets. Along with Smith, Dustin Whitemire (5-11, 165) and LT Taylor (5-8, 145) had touchdown catches in Week 1.
Leading the Bears’ ground game will be seniors Gavin Yeager (6-2, 200) and Ezra Elkins (5-9, 155).
One of Noble’s best all-around players is senior Hunter Largent (6-2, 315), who plays center and noseguard for the Bears. Largent finished third at the Class 5A State wrestling tournament in 2018.
“They have a noseguard that is a big kid that causes a lot of havoc. He can disrupt your offense in a hurry,” Berus said. “He’s also a great offensive lineman. He’s a handful.”
Noble’s “Odd Stack” look on defense will be a test for Ada’s offense.
“That creates some unique things for your offensive line,” Berus said. “They’re a good quality opponent that is going to present different challenges than Ardmore did. You love that out of your non-district foes. You’re having to defend something completely different and block something completely different.”
Last season, Ada defeated Noble 45-21 for a big road win, thanks in part to six NHS turnovers. Berus said it’s likely the Bears won’t be that generous this time.
“They had a good ballclub last year, but it’s really hard to stay in a ballgame with six turnovers. And it wasn’t that lopsided of a victory. You can’t assume that’s going to happen for you,” he said. “We’re looking forward to another great ballgame this week.”
Ada leads the series with Noble 7-0-0.
Cramping their style
The Cougars had a lot of cramping problems in the second half of last week’s win over Ardmore. Berus hopes that isn’t as much of an issue moving forward.
“There are a couple of factors played into that. You have the (hot and humid) conditions. You’re always working hard to prevent that through education on nutrition, making sure our liquid intake is what it needs to be. Making sure they get enough rest that is required for these young men after what they’re asked to do day in and out. All that is crucial,” he explained.
Berus said the number of two-way players Ada uses also impacted the cramping.
“We had a lot of guys going both ways and playing a lot of plays Friday night. That played a part too,” he said.
Ardmore No More
The Cougars now lead the storied series with Ardmore 49-45-2, but the celebration surrounding last week’s huge victory didn’t last long.
“It’s fun for our staff and fun for our kids and fun for our community to experience that. But it’s so early in the season, that game is just an evaluation tool in the big picture,” Berus said.
It was Ada’s first win over Ardmore since 2012.
“We’ve worked really hard not to allow past Week 1 losses to linger because we have to move on to the next game. It’s the same way with the win. We’re still going to find out where we need to get better and start preparing for the next game,” Berus said.
Homecoming done right
Ada’s Homecoming is a little different than similar ceremonies at other schools. The Ada Student Council turns the event into a fundraiser for local charities.
“Ada does Homecoming right. We didn’t have it for a long, long time. It’s a huge fundraising opportunity for our school. We have the right focus,” Berus said. “The student council does a great job of having a phenomenal week of events leading up to the game on Friday that gets the student body highly involved.”
Berus said while his players get to enjoy such activities, the Cougars don’t let it turn into a distraction.
“You want our kids to have the enjoyment of Homecoming but ultimately to make sure as the week gets close to Friday, the focus stays exactly where it needs to be and we go play good football,” he said.
