Ada junior high golfer Beans Factor made a big splash in Miamisburg, Ohio over the weekend.
Factor pulled away from the competition late for an impressive seven-stroke victory in the Girls 14 and Under division at the Golfweek Junior Tour Tournament held Saturday and Sunday at the Pipestone Golf Course.
Beans trailed by a single stroke after the first day of play, shooting a 3-over-par 80.
"It was a struggle. The greens were way different from the ones on Oklahoma and Texas courses. Plus it was way chillier than Oklahoma weather," said her mother, Sara Factor.
During Sunday's second round, Beans shot two-under-par over the final seven holes to pull away from the pack. She finished with a two-day total of 80-75—155.
The three leaders from Saturday were paired together on Sunday and it was a back-and-forth affair until Beans "flipped the switch" late in the final round according to Sara Factor.
A pair of Ohio golfers finished in a tie for second. Ellie Ryu of Dublin finished with a score of 89-73—162 and Gracie James of Pataskala — the first-round leader — shot a 79-83—163. Avery Manning of Dexter, Michigan also shot a 162 with rounds of 82-80.
Brigid Nickell of Dayton, Ohio, was a stroke behind at 87-76—163.
There were 13 golfers in the Girls 14 and Under division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.