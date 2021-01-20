ALLEN, Texas — Ada Junior High golfer Peyton “Beans” Factor is back to her winning ways.
Factor captured first place in the Girls 13-14 Division at the Northern Texas Section Junior PGA Medalist Tour Metro 215 Tournament Monday at Twin Creeks Golf Course in Allen, Texas.
Factor fired off a 77 and finished 12 strokes ahead of runners-up Tiara Pimetel of Flower Mound, Texas and Ada Lynn Wilkinson of Keller, Texas who both shot 89s.
Factor’s score of 77 (+5) would have also been at the top of the Girls 15-18 Division. It was her first tournament since last September.
She was the only competitor from Oklahoma — male or female — that attended the tournament.
