UNION, Missouri — Ada freshman Beans Factor put the medal to the pedal at the American Junior Golf Association UHY St. Louis Junior Qualifier held Monday at the Birch Creek Golf Club.
Beans posted a round of 1-under, 71 to win the prestigious tournament title by a single stroke.
Factor recorded five birdies during the impressive showing and after six holes never went over par. She was the only competitor to finish under par.
Nicole Johnson of Edwardsville, Illinois was right behind Factor, finishing as the runner-up with an even-par 72. In fact, Beans needed to drain a 4-to-5 foot putt — a tough, downhill shot — on the final hole to hold Johnson off.
It was only the second time in her young career she had competed in an AJGA event. The win qualified her for a bigger AJGA tournament but her busy schedule won’t allow her to make it.
Ava Zeng of Windermere, Florida, was third with a 1-over 73. Olivia Kochan of Dallas, Texas, was next with a two-over 74.
Eva Brown of St. Louis, Missouri, and Sophia Gold of Quincy, Illinois, tied for fifth with identical scores of 77.
“She crushed it,” proud mother Sara Factor said. “This is a big win for her. For her to win this is a big confidence booster. There are a lot of coaches that follow AJGA events.”
