As if winning the All American Tour Hawks Creek Open wasn’t cool enough for Payton “Beans” Factor last Saturday and Sunday in Westworth Village, Texas. Things got even cooler for the Ada Junior High golfer after that.
Factor fired a two-day score of 80-77 for a 157 total to win the Girls 13-14 title by a single stroke over two different players. It was the first victory of her career on the All American Tour.
Pretty cool, right?
Gia Ahlowalla of Southlake, Texas, and Alexandra Hileman of Sunnyvale, Texas both shot 158s to tie for second. Ahlowalla shot an 81 in the first round and a 77 in the second round. Hileman carded scores of 80-78.
Sitting in fourth place was another Oklahoma golfer — Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson — who finished with an 84-83—167.
Out of 20 golfers ages 13-18 who attended the tournament, Factor finished sixth. She was just two strokes behind Ana Luisa Rodriguez Lopez of Arlington, Texas, who shot a 72-83—155.
Factor and the other golfers were welcomed by Mother Nature as she played in fog, rain, cold, wind and finally a bit of sunshine throughout her two rounds.
The tournament was played on the Hawks Creek Golf Course.
Factor’s cool story doesn’t stop there, though.
On Monday, former PGA golfer Notah Begay III gave a shout-out to Factor from his Twitter account. He retweeted a tweet from NDNSPORTS.COM that recognized Beans for winning the All American Tour event.
Begay III, a Native golfer himself, was apparently impressed with Factor’s feat.
“Congratulations Peyton on your fine play,” his tweet read. “Hope to see you at the @NB3Foundation national youth qualifying event this summer @SantaAnaGolf.”
Begay III was referring to the 2nd Annual All-Native Youth Golf Tournament scheduled for Aug. 8-10 at the Santa Ana Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.
Winners of that tournament qualify to play in the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship.
Factor’s parents said they are checking into the opportunity for her to play in the all-native tournament. At this point, how can they not after Beans was called out personally by Begay III?
It’s not every day a junior high golfer from a small town receives a shout-out on Twitter from a golfing legend.
But Peyton “Beans” Factor did just that.
