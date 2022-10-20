Beans Factor finishes fifth at Fall Finale

Photo submittedAda sophomore Peyton Beans Factor finished fifth at the 2022 Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour Fall Finale held last weekend at the Shawnee Country Club.

SHAWNEE — Ada High sophomore Peyton Beans Factor made some noise last weekend at the 2022 Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour Fall Finale held at the Shawnee Country Club.

Factor finished fifth in a field of 16 of some of the best female golfers in the state after recording back-to-back rounds of 80 for an overall score of 160. She was only one stroke out of third place and just three strokes from the runner-up spot.

Rylee Roberts of Edmond ran away with the Fall Finale championship with a score of 72-75—147. Juliana Hong of Norman was second at 77-80—157. Both Syrah Javed (79-80) of Norman and Sophia Lefler (76-83) of Tulsa tied for 159 in the third and fourth spots.

Factor finished one stroke ahead of McKenna Tatum of Edmond, who finished sixth after shooting an 80-81—161.

