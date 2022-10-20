Beans Factor finishes fifth at Fall Finale

SHAWNEE — Ada High sophomore Peyton Beans Factor made some noise last weekend at the 2022 Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour Fall Finale held at the Shawnee Country Club.
Factor finished fifth in a field of 16 of some of the best female golfers in the state after recording back-to-back rounds of 80 for an overall score of 160. She was only one stroke out of third place and just three strokes from the runner-up spot.
Rylee Roberts of Edmond ran away with the Fall Finale championship with a score of 72-75—147. Juliana Hong of Norman was second at 77-80—157. Both Syrah Javed (79-80) of Norman and Sophia Lefler (76-83) of Tulsa tied for 159 in the third and fourth spots.
Factor finished one stroke ahead of McKenna Tatum of Edmond, who finished sixth after shooting an 80-81—161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.