Be sure to check out Ada's live stream team

For fans that won’t get a chance to attend Ada’s home Class 4A playoff contest Friday night, the school’s newest live broadcast team has you covered.
Two Ada seniors — David Anderson and Mack Weems — and two recent Ada graduates — Aiden Plumlee and Ryan McCortney have been running a live stream of Cougar football games beginning with the Tecumseh contest Sept. 25 at Norris Field.
They’ve been on the air every game since and are planning to continue with all Ada football playoff contests.
The stream can be found at adacougars.tv.
Anderson is the technician/lead cameraman, Plumlee is the statistician and helps with color commentary, Weems does full-time color commentary and McCortney handles play-by-play duties.
And they do a great job. But don’t just take my word for it.
“Every feedback had been positive. Everyone loves to be able to be at home and watch it when they can’t make it to the games. They also enjoy students and young alumni doing something that’s typically an adult job,” Anderson said.
Ada City Schools jack of all trades Chris Eckler has been in charge of the operation since Day 1.
“David Anderson, Mack Weems, Aiden Plumlee and Ryan McCortney have truly taken this opportunity and ran with it,” Eckler said. “Right now we are averaging 4,000 total views every football game we have streamed this far and that shows how good these kids really are at what they are doing.”
Ada City Schools Athletic Director came up with the idea after concerns that some folks might not want to attend games due to risks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The live stream gives fans a chance to watch the game from anywhere.
“Mr. Harwell came to me at the start of the season to discuss the opportunity to live stream the athletic events with all of the uncertainty that COVID has brought up. Since then, I have really just sat back and watched the boys do a phenomenal job with it,” Eckler said.
It was Anderson and Weems that coaxed McCortney and Plumlee to join the team.
“Week 1 we had no clue what we were doing. It was rough,” Anderson said. “Mr. Harwell was very helpful in getting the equipment we needed to make it better. It just snowballed into what it is today.”
Even Anderson has been impressed with his comrades that actually do most of the on-air talking.
“They know what they’re talking about. They make it super interesting,” he said. “We got more comfortable speaking on the mics and it became pretty fun. It’s gotten better and better each week.”
The sports live stream won’t stop with football season.
“We plan to continue this service through all of our athletic seasons for as many games as we can get to,” Eckler said.
Be sure to tune in and check out the fun for yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.