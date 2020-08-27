COALGATE — Latta’s Taryn Batterton smashed a home run and dominated host Coalgate from the mound in a 4-1 victory over the Lady Wildcats Monday evening.
Latta improved to 14-1 overall and 7-0 in District 2A-7 play, while Coalgate fell to 12-6 and 5-2.
Batterton hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning to give the Lady Panthers some breathing room. But Batterton didn’t really need it.
The LHS hurler struck out 16 batters, walked one and allowed just one earned run and three hits in a dazzling complete-game performance.
The Lady Panthers piled up 10 hits on the day with Batterton finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Brooklyn Ryan also had two hits, while Brylea Russell cracked a double for the visitors.
Hailey Baber and Jade Sanders both drove in runs for Latta.
Jordana Fuller went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI to pace the CHS club at the plate. Chloe Brown finished 1-for-3 and scored a run for the Lady Wildcats.
The two teams will meet again Sept. 1 at Latta.
Lone Grove mows down Byng
BYNG — High-powered Lone Grove exploded for 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning and bounced Byng 18-2 Tuesday at the Bobby Johns Softball Complex.
Lone Grove stayed unbeaten at 9-0 overall and 5-0 in District 4A-2 play, while the Lady Pirates slipped to 4-6 and 2-2.
The Lady Longhorns also got a dominant pitching performance by ace Emmy Guthrie. She struck out 13, walked one and allowed just two earned runs in six innings.
The Lady Pirates committed four errors and were outhit 18-5 by the visitors.
Joelee Williams finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace Byng at the plate. McKinley Feazle, Trenity Miller and Alona Cooper also had hits for the hosts.
Logan Ketchum led the Lone Grove barrage, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Leadoff hitter Malea McMurtrey went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Lexi Meadows was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Chloe Yeatts had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
Byng is back in action Friday night at Bethel.
Calera clubs Roff club
ROFF — Calera broke open a close game with 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning and cruised past host Roff 15-2 Tuesday evening.
The Lady Tigers committed 11 errors and managed just four hits.
Paige Mayfield led the Roff offense, going 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs. On the mound, she struck out three, walked five and didn’t give up a single run that was earned.
Roff is at Stuart today and hosts Stonewall Friday.
Nine errors prove costly for Stonewall
STONEWALL — The Konawa Lady Tigers took advantage of a bevy of Stonewall mistakes and defeated the host Lady Longhorns 11-3 Monday night.
The Lady Longhorns were charged with nine errors in the game.
Tyra Yahola led the Konawa offense from her leadoff spot. She finished 3-for-4 with a run scored. Julie Coats went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Abby Brinna finished 1-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored. Caity Sandlin walked twice and scored twice for the Lady Tigers.
Tatum Brady led Stonewall at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Meghan Sliger went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Sierra Lumbert also knocked in a run for the home team.
Coats was the winning hurler for Konawa. She struck out six, walked three and allowed three earned runs in five innings. Lumbert absorbed the loss despite not giving up an earned run.
Konawa hosts Colbert today, while the Lady Longhorns travel to Roff on Friday.
Vanoss turns back Lady Bears
BENNINGTON — Riley Reed cracked a two-run homer and closed out the game from the mound to help the Vanoss Lady Wolves defeat host Bennington 6-2 Tuesday night.
Vanoss improved to 9-5 on the year and will host Tupelo at 5:30 p.m. Friday for Senior Night. Paoli and Konawa visit Vanoss on Sept. 1.
Reed finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Vanoss, while Brinn Brassfield led the VHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Maddie Dansby hit a double for the locals, while Abbi Snow drove in a run.
Brassfield earned the pitching victory. She struck out eight, walked three and gave up two earned runs. Reed tossed 1.2 innings with three strikeouts, no walks and one hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.