LATTA — Jeremy Bates had resigned as the head softball coach at Ringling and he and his wife, Jill, had already accepted jobs with the Dale School System.
They had even moved back to his old hometown of Tuttle and were set to commute from there to Dale.
Then, out of the blue, he heard about Latta High School needing a new head softball coach and that piqued his interest.
“We were settled where we were but this is one you just don’t let go. This job doesn’t open up very often. Places like this are hard to find,” Bates told The Ada News.
Everything fell together and Bates officially became the new Latta softball coach in mid-July. Jill Bates will teach fifth-grade social studies and science.
“I’m really thankful for the opportunity for sure. It’s a great community and a great place with a lot of tradition,” Bates said.
By that time, it was so late in the summer that preseason practices had already started for softball teams all across the state.
Needless to say, Bates had to hit the ground running.
“It’s been chaotic,” Bates admitted. “We were a little behind with the late start. But these kids come to work. You don’t have to beg them to come out. These kids want to be here. That made it easier.”
Bates graduated from Tuttle High School and helped lead Hillsdale Free Will Baptist College to a pair of national championships in 1999 and 2000. He was a pitcher, left fielder and leadoff hitter for the Saints.
He’s had coaching stops at Walters, Southmoore, Moore, Duncan, Healdton and Ringling. Bates also got to spend a few years as an assistant coach to legendary Tuttle coach Jerry Bates, his father. Jerry Bates spent more than 30 years coaching the THS softball program to greatness and won 1,083 games and eight state titles during his lengthy career.
“I grew up watching him coach and that’s kind of what got me into the industry,” Jeremy Bates said.
The allure of coaching at Latta was simply too much to resist. And he couldn’t be happier.
“I’ve turned down several interviews at other places because I didn’t feel like it would be a good fit for us. I wanted a place like Latta and to continue a tradition ... and this one kind of fell in my lap,” he said.
Bates knows all too well the firepower that just left the Latta softball team via graduation — a group of players that made themselves known in the small-school softball realm for the past four years. That included winning a pair of state championships. His dad Jerry is currently helping out the Amber-Pocasset softball program and Latta has battled Am-Po a number of times in recent history.
“I knew about the talent that came through here recently because my dad is now the assistant coach at Am-Po so I’ve seen them play each other quite a bit,” Jeremy Bates said.
“I was also in Class 2A at Healdton and Latta was one of the top teams around here. We didn’t play them in districts but the year I left Healton and Latta got put in the same district,” he continued. “I didn’t ever have to face them thank goodness.”
Bates knows those recent juggernaut Latta teams will be a hard act to follow.
“Obviously, it’s hard to follow up what just graduated. You have some studs that left,” he said.
Injuries have also already taken a toll on the 2022 Latta fastpitch team. Junior catcher Jaycie Prine is out recovering from should surgery and standout senior Brooklyn Ryan is furiously rehabbing from ACL surgery.
With a little luck, Bates said Ryan could return to the lineup next month and give the Lady Panthers a boost.
“She’s way above schedule from everybody I’ve talked to. She’s an amazing athlete and has worked her tail off all summer up at the gym and doing all her therapy,” he said. “When she gets back to full form, she’ll be a big part of our success.”
During the preseason, Bates said sophomore Savannah Senkel has already shown great leadership. She is the daughter of LHS assistant coach Shawna Senkel.
“She’s going to be a superstar. She’s just a sophomore but she’s already stepped up and become one of the leaders of our team right now. She runs everything and ... is the energy that feeds everybody. She’s really going to be a key part of our success,” he said.
Junior Laraby Jennings will be the starting pitcher for the Lady Panthers.
Bates said he has a huge group of freshmen — a whopping 13 are listed on the roster — and four of those youngsters were penciled in as starters. Some ninth graders could also see action on the mound this fall.
“We have some freshman that will help chip in when they need to. We have some young ones out there but they’ve played enough that they don’t act like freshmen,” he said.
“If I try to tell them this is what I’m thinking, they know exactly what to do. It’s great to have young talent like that.”
Bates said the Lady Panthers will look a little different this fall.
“We’re going to have to play a little different style this season. We obviously don’t have the horses right now to do what they did last year. But they’re coming. We have several in the junior high we believe will be great for four years for me,” Bates explained. “I’m a bunter. I’m a runner. I’m an aggressive coach. That’s the kind of style I enjoy coaching. I’m not a sit back and wait for the three-run homer kind of guy.”
Latta opened the season at 5 p.m. Monday, hosting Davis and the Lady Panthers are back at Swanson Field at 5 p.m. Friday, hosting Purcell.
“I’ve been kind of bouncing around trying to find a home and hopefully this is the right place,” Bates said.
