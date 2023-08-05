LATTA — Jeremy Bates believes his Latta High School softball team had the makeup to get to the Class 2A State Tournament this fall.
The Lady Panthers were a game away last fall and said this year’s club is much improved.
“We have a lot of high expectations. I see us being a whole lot better than we were last year,” Bates told The Ada News at the team’s Media Day earlier this week.
Latta lost starter Brooklyn Ryan to graduation. But the Lady Panthers gained three starters that weren’t around last fall.
Junior Talisa Parnell moved in from Stonewall and is considered one of the top pitchers in the area. She can also hit for power.
Do-it-all utility player Savannah Senkel, another junior, is returning from ACL surgery and senior catcher Jaycie Prine is also back after a year-long injury rehab.
Latta also has 10 freshmen listed on the 2023 fall roster and Bates expects a number of those youngsters to contribute right away.
“Our freshman class is very talented. I think they’ll really help us out in several different aspects,” he said.
He mentioned four freshmen he’s been impressed with during summer softball.
“Rylee Jones is a talented fast kid and Addison Thomas can fly,” Bates said. “Maygan Hill is going to help us pitching and Jayse Smith is a stud on the infield. She’s a gamer.”
Speaking of pitching, Latta very well could have the deepest pitching corps in the state.
“We have a good pitching staff. We have six,” Bates said. “There aren’t a lot of people that can say they have six. But I have six arms I can throw out there any time I need to and trust them to go out there and do their job and keep us in the game.”
Latta will able to lean on four seniors this season — Prine, Laraby Jennings, Savannah Sullivan and Kate Williams.
Bates is excited to have Prine back behind the plate.
“I don’t have to tell her anything. She knows the game just like a coach does. She’s a great leader,” he said.
Jennings will pitch some and play left field for the Lady Panthers, Kate Williams will man first base and Sullivan is part of Latta’s pitching staff.
“Savannah Sullivan gives me everything she has every day,” Bates said.
As is typical for the summer and preseason, Bates hasn’t had his full squad at any practice or scrimmage. However, everyone will be available Monday when the Lady Panthers open the 2023 fastpitch season with a home game against Wilson. The Lady Panthers travel to Davis on Tuesday and head to McAlester on Thursday.
“We have a good group. One of the keys is we have to stay healthy. We’re ready to get started,” he said.
