Basketball state tournaments postponed

Ada High School athletic director Bryan Harwell confirmed the the Class 4A State Tournament has been postponed.
"It hasn't been canceled, it's been postponed," Harwell told The Ada News. "It will not be played this weekend. We'll wait and see after that."
The Ada High boys basketball team was scheduled to meet Holland Hall in a Class 4A first-round matchup at Deer Creek High School.
"We're disappointed but the health of people is what's most important right now," Harwell said.
The Norman Transcript has confirmed that The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has postponed indefinitely all the state basketball tournaments — from Class 2A to Class 6A — that were to begin today.
Games were scheduled to take place at multiple sites in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The Latta Lady Panthers and Vanoss Lady Wolves were scheduled to compete in the Class 2A State Tournament at Mustang High School.
This is the latest development in Oklahoma as high school, college and professional sports continued with precautions amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
